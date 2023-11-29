It’s been a rollercoaster ride for a couple of weeks for The Young and the Restless fans as November sweeps go out with a bang.

For the past week, the Newman family has been front and center with evil Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and her minion Claire (Hayley Erin).

Jordan gathered the Newman clan in Oregon for a little old-fashioned revenge against the people who wronged her sister Eve (Margaret Mason).

The plan involved revealing to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck) that Claire was their not-so-dead daughter.

A little poison for Victoria, Cole, Victor (Eric Braeden), and Nick (Joshua Morrow) was thrown into the mix, with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) falling off the wagon added in for good measure.

This week, everything came to a head between the Newmans and Jordan, leaving fans to wonder if the psycho aunt is gone for good.

Is Jordan leaving The Young and the Restless?

The most recent episode of the hit CBS soap ended with Jordan escaping just as officers arrived on the scene. After Nick, Victor, Cole, and Victoria were all given the antidote to save them, Claire was taken away in handcuffs by the cops.

However, sneaky Jordan was spotted hiding in the air vents to avoid her capture. That means the Newman family probably hasn’t seen the last of the crazy lady.

Jordan didn’t get the result she wanted, which means she will be out for even more blood.

The Young and the Restless and Colleen are keeping mum about how long her stint on the show is, but it seems unlikely the writers would bring her in for a brief stint.

Whether Jordan resurfaces soon or down the road, she will undoubtedly have another evil trick up her sleeve.

Colleen is killing it, so here’s hoping that Jordan pulls a Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and manages not to pay for her crimes.

What has Colleen Zenk said about playing Jordan on Y&R?

The As the World Turns alum has been very cryptic regarding her new soap gig. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Colleen shared Josh Griffith sought her out for the role.

Colleen admitted that all she knew was that Jordan would wreak havoc on many people, and boy, has she ever.

“Jordan is pretty intense. I’ve been playing her for five-and-a-half weeks, so I’ve been finding my way along with her and getting back into a rhythm of working in daytime. I think the writers have done such a terrific job in just developing her psyche,” the actress shared with Soap Digest upon her debut on the show.

Based on that statement from Colleen, it seems Jordan isn’t going anywhere. If Colleen has been playing Jordan for weeks, then there is clearly more to come with this story and character.

What are your thoughts on Jordan?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.