Is Jordan dead on The Young and the Restless? That’s the question plaguing Y&R fans after Jordan (Colleen Zenk) poisoned herself.

It’s been quite an explosive couple of weeks on the hit CBS soap.

The reign of terror inflicted by Jordan and Ian (Ray Wise) has come to an end.

However, as Monsters and Critics reported, there was a big twist when it came to Ian.

Thanks to that event, Y&R fans think maybe things with Jordan aren’t as they seem.

February sweeps are here, adding more fuel to The Young and the Restless viewers wondering if Jordan really died.

Is Jordan dead on Young and the Restless?

Jordan didn’t go out in a blaze of glory, which would have been more fitting for the character. Instead, she drank a cup of tea, knowing that her niece Claire (Hayley Erin) had poisoned it.

The exit was blah at best. Victor (Eric Braeden) trading barbs with a dying Jordan did make the scenes more entertaining but we expected more for Jordan’s final goodbye.

All signs point to Jordan’s death sticking for now. Nobody really stays dead in Genoa City; just look at Diane (Susan Walters).

That means Jordan could come back to life at any point in time. Considering what happened with Ian, we wouldn’t put it past the writers to bring them both back in the future.

One person open to bringing Jordan back from the dead is Colleen, who recently commented on her character’s demise.

I don’t believe #Jordan is really dead. Those sleeping pills would have slowed down her heart rate and breathing until undetectable by touch.

She could be buried just like JT Helstrom and claw her way right back out through the ground! 🤔🫣🤗#YR pic.twitter.com/9xzQxPvAm8 — Miss_Abby 💜 (@MissAbb37309863) January 24, 2025

Colleen Zenk reacts to Jordan’s exit on Y&R

Speaking with TV Insider, Colleen admitted she didn’t like how Jordan died or that the character is no longer in the mix.

“I’m sad Jordan went away so quickly. I thought that Ian [Ray Wise] and Jordan would go out like Bonnie and Clyde together,” she told the outlet.

Despite being disappointed in how Jordan exited, Colleen knows playing the villain was a gift. She has been in the soap world for decades, but playing such a juicy character at age 72 was nothing she had expected.

Thanks to head writer Josh Griffith, Colleen’s initial 12-episode stint as Jordan grew to 50 episodes, followed by her recent run of 22 episodes.

Playing Jordan confirmed to Colleen that she still has what it takes to work in the soap world at her age. This is why she always answers the call if Josh wants Jordan back on the canvas.

Jordan may be gone for now, but her impact will have a lasting effect. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Kyle (Michael Mealor) worries about Claire and how she’s dealing with the part she played in Jordan’s death.

Do you want more Jordan, or should she stay dead? Sound off in the comments section below.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.