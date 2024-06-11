John Black dropped a bombshell on Days of our Lives that has fans wondering if he and his portrayer, Drake Hogestyn, are leaving the show.

Today, Days fans watched as John filled Marlena (Deidre Hall) in on what went down at Konstantin (John Kapelos) and Maggie’s (Suzanne Rogers) wedding.

Despite the good doctor’s best efforts to deprogram her husband, John had a slip that could have cost Steve (Stephen Nichols) his life.

When speaking with Marlena, John revealed he’s leaving Salem to go to Greece for some closure.

That has Days of our Lives fans freaking out, thinking the long-time character and actor are done with the hit Peacock soap.

So is John leaving for good? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Is John Black leaving Days of our Lives?

All signs point to John leaving town for a while, but not for good.

John has been a pivotal character since the 1980s when he initially thought he was Roman Brady (Josh Taylor). It would be hard to imagine Salem without him.

The good news is that Drake has given no indication that he wants to leave the show. Drake loves playing John and believes there’s still plenty more story for the character.

Plus, we know that Days will celebrate its 15,000th episode later this year, which will be a tribute to the late Bill Hayes as Salem learns of Doug’s passing.

In an Instagram Post from the celebration in April, Drake was in the pictures, and he wouldn’t have been if he was no longer on the daytime drama.

John leaving Salem is likely for storyline purposes, but it doesn’t necessarily mean the character will be off the canvas.

We have a feeling The Pawn story is far from over, and John’s visit to Greece is going to shake things up for the character.

More casting changes are coming to Days

While it seems that John and Drake are staying put, the show will make several casting changes this summer.

According to Soap Digest, Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) are returning to Salem to help Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) celebrate their anniversary.

Jack (Matt Ashford) also pops into town amid Chad’s (Billy Flynn) search to find out if Abigail (formerly Marci Miller) is alive. 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord is set to debut as a mystery character, Marin, with many fans convinced she has something to do with the Abigail twist.

In July, Nicole will exit the canvas as Arianne Zucker, ending her nearly 25 years on Days amid backstage drama. Since Nicole is leaving and the truth about baby Jude will come out, all signs point to Eric (Greg Vaughan) going with her.

