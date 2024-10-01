Is Heather leaving The Young and the Restless? Vail Bloom speaks out

Is Heather leaving The Young and the Restless? That’s the question Y&R fans keep asking after recent events on the hit CBS show.

Last week, Sharon (Sharon Case) spiraled out of control, attempting to poison Daniel’s (Michael Graziadei) bottle of whiskey at his home.

After having second thoughts, Sharon tried to clean up her mess, but Heather (Vail Bloom) arrived to stop her in her tracks.

In true soap fashion, the two women faced off with Heather being presumably dead.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Y&R viewers have questions about whether Sharon killed Heather.

So, is Heather done at the CBS soap? Vail Bloom spoke out on the hot topic.

The answer to the question is Heather done at the hit daytime drama is yes, at least for now. Heather is dead.

What happened between Sharon and Heather has taken the storyline to a whole new level.

November sweeps are on the horizon, which means The Young and the Restless fans should expect more twists and turns as Sharon, Daniel, and Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) deal with a new reality.

Sharon Case teased the storyline, calling it the “greatest,” admitting it’s one for the soap books.

Vail Bloom speaks out after Y&R exit

Speaking with TV Insider, Vail opened up about learning of her character’s timely demise. It was a shock, to say the least.

“I had about three weeks’ notice. It’s always surprising when you get that news, but you’re aware that that can happen. That’s just the world of soaps,” she shared. “But any time you get news like that, it’s shocking because you love the character and it was such a beautiful, long run woven in and out through a couple decades.”

Despite her sadness over leaving, Vail knows this storyline is going to be good and will have Y&R fans feeling all the feels. According to the actress, it’s got a little something for everyone.

We all know that characters don’t always stay dead in the soap world. How Heather’s demise was written makes bringing her back in the future possible, and Vail is all in for that to happen.

“I think resurrection is always cool. I’m a huge fan of resurrection. I think what’s really fun about daytime as opposed to maybe other formats is you can experience things beyond your wildest dreams. I would be open to it if the fans really wanted to see more of Heather again,” Vail expressed to TV Insider.

What do you think about Heather exiting Y&R?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.