Is Days of our Lives ending? That’s the question Days fans are asking after a couple of recent developments on the hit Peacock soap.

The most recent episode saw the demise of Body and Soul, finally.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Abe (James Reynolds) revealed they sold the fake soap and production was moving to Los Angeles.

This has some Days of our Lives fans worried that the real soap is in jeopardy.

Adding fuel to the Days ending fire was Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) learning that Salem University Hospital is filing for bankruptcy.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We know the show was filmed months in advance, so should we be worried about whether these developments will lead to its ending?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Is Days of our Lives ending?

No, the hit Peacock soap is not ending, at least not for the next couple of years. In November, Days was renewed through Season 61, which keeps the show on Peacock at least through 2026.

The end of Body and Soul seems to have confused some viewers, but the reality is that the end of the fake soap has nothing to do with the real soap other than the fact that the real soap will return to the storylines fans love.

Body & Soul is DEAD…(on our screens at least) 🙌🏾 #Days pic.twitter.com/BAzmfdI9ez — BJ Van Griffin (@MrVanGriffin) February 11, 2025

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the show is shifting to good old-fashioned soap drama. The preview video for this week proved that more than ever with a Valentine’s Day tease.

We know the 60th anniversary is coming up in November, and the powers that be are pulling out all the stops for the big celebration.

Now that Body and Soul is gone, the show is returning to its roots, kicking things off with the hospital storyline, which has been pivotal to Days since the beginning.

What can Days fans expect from Season 60?

2025 is devoted to making change, celebrating a milestone anniversary, and honoring the late great Drake Hogestyn (John). The storyline leading to John’s death will begin before February sweeps ends.

Meanwhile, who shot EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) is coming up during sweeps month. It will bring Sami (Alison Sweeney) back to Salem as Johnny (Carson Boatman) learns the truth about his conception.

In May, we finally get the return of Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso). The year will be filled with fan-favorite returns leading into Day’s 60th anniversary in November.

Right now, the daytime drama is focused on a missing Ava (Tamara Braun), fake Rafe, aka Arnold (Galen Gering), and Sophia’s (Rachel Boyd) pregnancy, to name a few storylines heating up.

Be sure to keep watching as the tide changes on the hit Peacock soap, and not a moment should be missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.