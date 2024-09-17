Is Daniel leaving The Young and the Restless? That’s the question on Y&R fans’ minds amid all the drama surrounding Sharon (Sharon Case).

Daniel has had one rough summer dealing with his daughter Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) acting out.

Thanks to the car accident that Lucy and Faith (Reylynn Caster) were in, Daniel landed in Sharon’s crosshairs again.

The event reminded everyone of Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) death, especially Sharon, who had been hallucinating her daughter for weeks.

Now, as Sharon spirals out of control further, with a bit of help from Cameron (Linden Ashby), The Young and the Restless viewers can’t help but wonder if Daniel is exiting the canvas.

Let's take a look at what we know.

Is Daniel leaving The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon embraces her dark side. Even though she seems to have made peace with Daniel, we know that’s not the case.

In fact, the only reason Sharon backed down was to encourage Daniel to leave Genoa City with Heather (Vail Bloom) and Lucy. Y&R fans are buzzing that the trio does just that, ending the Sharon drama.

It’s a safe bet things won’t go down that way because that doesn’t make for good soap entertainment.

The other rumor heating up is that Sharon tries to kill Daniel. Sharon’s fixated on what he did to Cassie, and disaster is looming for sure now that she has Cameron in her ear!

What this means for Daniel, we do not know yet, but we would be surprised if the writers killed off Daniel. It would be a great storyline, though. Imagine what Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) would do if that did happen.

If Daniel exits the show, odds are the writers will have him leave with his family in some capacity once Sharon’s storyline is wrapped, rather than killing the character.

What has Michael Graziadei said about exiting Y&R?

Neither Micheal nor Y&R have commented on his status with the show. However, after a nearly six-year hiatus, the character was brought back in 2022.

It’s possible that Michael only signed a two-year contract when he returned, and his exit is on the horizon. Only time will tell, but Daniel and Michael leaving wouldn’t be a surprise if you ask us.

The powers that be have given the actor little to work with other than Daniel’s cheating and revisiting the past.

Be sure to keep watching The Young and the Restless to find out if Daniel leaves town or gets killed.

Do you want Daniel to stay or go?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.