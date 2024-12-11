Day of our Lives pulled a fast one on fans today when Clyde (James Read) was shot at the end of the episode.

Clyde has literally been getting away with murder for years on the hit Peacock soap.

However, time might be up for the villain after his latest scheme went awry.

Brainwashing Cat’s (AnnaLynne McCord) mom, Catharina (Susan Elena Matus), to do his dirty work backfired big time on Clyde.

It seemed like Chad (Billy Flynn) and JJ (Casey Moss) were finally going to learn what happened to Abigail’s (Marci Miller) remains.

Unfortunately, before Clyde could spill his guts, or at least mess with them more, Catharina shot him, leaving fans wondering if this was the end of the road for him.

Is Clyde going to die on Days of our Lives?

Let’s be honest: many fans would love to see Clyde die on Days, even though he’s such a good villain. The odds of Clyde dying seem pretty good, but in true soap fashion, there will likely be more to the story.

Clyde’s definitely hurt, and his life will hang in the balance. This sounds like a good old-fashioned soap move where the villain fakes his death.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad has bad news for Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves). Since JJ is fine, the bad news has to be about not finding Abigail’s remains because of Clyde’s current condition.

There’s a chance Clyde could go into a coma, which would give the writers another way to make the character suddenly disappear.

All signs point to Clyde dying, but not really dying. It seems like we will have more to this story because killing Clyde by some random new character is just wrong.

After everything he’s done to the good people of Salem, having him die this way is a disservice to Days fans. Plus, villains never really die on the show. Look how many times Stefano (Joseph Mascolo) died.

Days of our Lives honors James Read’s past work

Before Clyde got shot, JJ and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) were searching his apartment for any clues about Abigail and what Clyde’s next move would be. That’s when Gabi found one of Clyde’s alias, George Hazzard.

The name was a nod to the character James played in the North and South miniseries in 1985 alongside the late great Patrick Swayze. Below is a clip of James discussing working on the North and South miniseries.

Do you think Clyde will die, or is this all part of his master plan?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.