Is Claire leaving The Young and the Restless? That’s the question on Y&R fans’ minds after Claire’s (Hayley Erin) actions have put her in serious danger.

After getting clues that her crazy Aunt Jordan (Colleen Zenk) might be on the loose in Genoa City, Claire finally came face to face with her today.

Immediately when Claire saw Jordan, there was a shift in the character.

Claire began dragging the Newman family, especially her mother, Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

It was all an act to get Jordan to believe Claire was on her side.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Claire runs to tell Victoria and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that Jordan is free, which means trouble is brewing for Claire.

Is Claire leaving Young and the Restless?

There’s no question that once Jordan finds out Claire turned on her, the latter’s life will be in grave danger. Jordan is all about revenge, after all.

However, Y&R fans shouldn’t worry—that doesn’t mean Claire’s leaving the hit CBS soap.

Hayley signed a multi-year deal to play Claire and still has a considerable amount of time left on her contract. The actress also hasn’t indicated wanting to exit the show or stop playing Claire.

Another reason Claire isn’t going anywhere at the moment is because head writer Josh Griffith has big plans for Claire and Kyle (Michael Mealor) in 2025. They are considered Genoa City’s version of Romeo and Juliet, thanks to the feud between their families.

Claire may not be leaving, but that doesn’t mean she won’t be in danger once Jordan realizes she played her.

In light of Jordan and Claire’s reuniting, we thought it would be a good time for a brief refresher on Claire and her connection to Jordan and the Newman family.

Who is Claire on Y&R?

When the character of Claire was first brough onto the show, she was Nikki’s assistant. Soon, fans learned that Claire was a plant for Jordan, who wanted revenge on Nikki and Victor (Eric Braeden).

Jordan was out for blood for what Victor and Nikki did to her sister Eve Howard (Margaret Mason) years ago. Eve was also Cole’s (J. Eddie Peck) mom.

After Jordan lured Nikki, Victor, Cole, Victoria, and Nick (Joshua Morrow) to a remote house in Oregon to kill them, it was discovered that Claire was really the daughter of Cole and Victoria.

They thought the little girl died when she was born, but instead, Jordan took her out of revenge and raised her to have a vendetta against the Newman family. Thanks to a lot of therapy and time, Claire has built a relationship with her parents and her grandparents.

Claire betraying Jordan will prove she fits right in with the Newmans.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.