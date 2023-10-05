Is Chloe leaving Days of our Lives? That’s the question on Days fans’ minds after the character has declared she’s ditching Salem for New York City.

The past couple of weeks have been rough for Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) since she called off her wedding to Xander (Paul Telfer).

Although she has had Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) to lean on during this time, forcing her to admit she still has feelings for him.

Instead of sticking around Salem for more Philip and Xander drama with a little bit of Brady (Eric Martsolf) thrown into the mix, Chloe thinks it’s time to leave Salem.

After all, her son Parker has lived in New York City for years with her parents while she’s in Salem dealing with her messy love life.

So, is this the end of Chloe, or are the writers just trying to fake out fans?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Is Chloe leaving Days of our Lives?

Yes, Chloe and Nadia will be exiting the hit Peacock soap opera. The rumor mill was buzzing earlier this year that Nadia had opted to leave the show she’s called home for over 20 years.

That rumor turned out to be true. Next week, Chloe will bid adieu to Salem and once again be off-screen. This time, she’s taking Philip with her to the Big Apple.

Today, Chloe invited Philip to come along with her to New York City so they could slowly see if they had a future together. Philip agreed and went off to tell his family his news, aka Kate (Lauren Koslow) the news.

As for why Chloe is leaving, Nadia has yet to speak out on the subject.

However, she does live in Charleston with her husband, Grant Turnbull, and their two sons, Torin and Viggo. There’s a good chance she simply didn’t want to commute anymore.

Then again, Chloe has definitely run her course on Days of our Lives over the past couple of years. Maybe she and the show just needed a little break from the character.

Will Nadia Bjorlin return to Days as Chloe Lane?

When it comes to the hit Peacock soap, cast changes are happening all the time. Characters are written out for storyline purposes or because the actors opted to leave.

In many cases, the actor and character are back on the show months or years later. Nadia has done that with Chloe several times during her nearly 25 years on Days of our Lives.

All of this means that just because Chloe is leaving doesn’t mean it’s forever. We have to say, if Chloe returns, it better be for a good story. No more of this Brady or Philip love drama or being just a friend to Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

What do you think about Chloe exiting Salem?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Chloe’s exit isn’t the only one that has fans talking. The recast of Theresa Donovan has made headlines, with Jen Lilley calling out the show.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.