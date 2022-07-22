Are Brandon and Jake’s days in Salem numbered? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

Is Brandon Barash leaving Days of our Lives as Jake DiMera? That’s the question on Days fans’ minds as they wait to see who is killed next week.

The General Hospital alum first joined Days as Stefan DiMera, taking over the role from his former colleague Tyler Christopher. Months after Brandon stepped as Stefan, the character was killed defending his mother Vivian (then played by Robin Strasser).

Once Stefan was killed, the writers realized they missed out on the hot chemistry between Brandon and Camila Banus (Gabi). Six months after Stefan died, Jake showed up in Salem to rectify that wrong.

The character was eventually revealed to be Stefan’s long-lost twin, with Vivian not realizing she had twins. A classic soap story and twist for sure.

Despite being a DiMera, the character hasn’t been used that much other than his romance and scheming with Gabi. That relationship has ended, though, putting Jake on the backburner other than his romancing Ava (Tamara Braun).

It’s been two years since Brandon has played Jake, and his run might be over.

Last week head-writer Ron Carlivati revealed to Soap Opera Digest a major character would be killed soon. Ron also shared the character who was killed would stay dead.

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week tease that the DiMera family faces another loss. The spoilers also reveal that Ava reels from devastating news, which has led to speculation that Jake meets his maker.

Unfortunately, all signs are starting to point to Jake getting killed and Brandon leaving the hit daytime drama. After all, there really aren’t any other DiMera family members to kill off.

EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel), Chad (Billy Flynn), Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), and Johnny (Carson Boatman) are all in key storylines. It’s possible it could be Anna (Leann Hunley) or Tony (Thaao Penghlis), but let’s be honest, that will never happen. They are legendary vets on the show.

I don't buy that Java are anything more than friends with benefits who were using each other. To make Jake's death about Ava, the same woman who framed him is a joke. 🙄



There's no explanation Days can give to make me forget #Jabriela's love story. #Days pic.twitter.com/fzctkXEr9j — Lauren E. ❄️ (@FlawedLove) July 20, 2022

Will Brandon return as another character on Days of our Lives?

If it’s true that Jake does die on Days, that doesn’t necessarily mean Brandon is done with the soap opera.

Brandon has not given any indication he is looking to leave the show. Then again, neither did Sal Stowers (Lani), and she was one of several who exited the canvas in the past month.

Should the talented actor what to continue on the show, there’s a chance Brandon could return to play a new character. Robert Scott Wilson (ex-Ben) will soon debut as Alex Kiriakis.

Unlike Robert, though, Brandon has already played two characters on the show. It’s possible for him to take on a third.

Just look at General Hospital stars Michael Easton (Finn) and Roger Howarth (Austin), who have each played three roles on the ABC soap.

Tune in to Days of our Lives daily to find out Jake and Brandon’s fate.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.