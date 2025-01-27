Is Ava leaving Days of our Lives? That’s the question on Days fans’ minds as Ava (Tamara Braun) finds herself in danger.

Last week, Ava was lured to Aremid courtesy of Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) and the Lady in White (Roslyn Gentle).

Today, we saw the Lady in White wheeling Ava somewhere after Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) found Rachel and took her home.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Brady worries about Ava.

As it turns out, fans are worried about her future on the hit Peacock soap.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Is Ava leaving Days of our Lives?

No, Ava isn’t leaving the daytime drama. We know from the Season 60 promo that this is just the beginning of a new story for her.

In the preview, Kristen and Ava end up being held hostage together. Days fans have that to look forward to. February sweeps kick off next week, so there’s a good chance that will play out soon.

Ava and Brady’s burgeoning romance is another reason the character isn’t going anywhere. Their relationship has been a slow burn, but the writers seem poised to get them together, at least for now.

Tamara has also given no indication she plans to leave the hit Peacock soap. Even though the show can be a revolving door of cast members, Ava has been a constant for the past few years.

Who will rescue Ava?

The Lady in White managed to keep herself and Ava hidden from Brady and Kristen. However, a missing Ava will soon raise suspicions.

Ava may not be the most popular person in Salem, but her being MIA won’t go unnoticed. Along with Brady, Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) became close to Ava. The latter not showing up to work will raise red flags for the teen.

It won’t be either of them that finds Ava, though. All signs point to Kristen putting the pieces together, thanks to little Rachel.

The question is, will Kristen set Ava free or use it to her advantage? We are betting on the latter, but we also know the Lady in White has her own motives for keeping Ava hostage that have nothing to do with Kristen and Brady being together.

Buckle up, Days fans, because the drama surrounding Ava’s being held captive is just getting started. February sweeps will bring more questions than answers, too.

In other Salem spoilers, Jada (Elia Cantu) and fake Rafe (Galen Gering) are slated to get married this week.

Make sure to tune in to see what is next for Ava and if the wedding really happens.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.