Days of our Lives has given fans hope that Abigail (formerly Marci Miller) will return to the canvas in the future.

Thankfully, the show recently wrapped up the fake Abigail storyline.

Now that Cat (AnnaLynne McCord) has reunited with her family, the door is open to bring back the real Abigail.

Clyde (James Read) may be in a coma, but as we all know, he could wake up at any time in the soap world.

Today, we saw Jack (Matthew Ashford), Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), Chad (Billy Flynn), and JJ (Casey Moss) say goodbye to Abigail by filling the Horton family time capsule with memories of her.

The moment has Days fans buzzing about whether Abigail is returning to the show.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Is Abigail coming back to Days of our Lives in 2025?

Those hoping to see Abigail back in the mix next year could get their wish.

After all, a Chad and Cat romance is on the horizon, much to the dismay of some fans. It would be very soap-like to have Abigail show up alive as Cat and Chad marry or start a family.

AnnaLynne McCord only signed a one-year contract, which is up this month. Based on Days’ advanced shooting schedule, she will be on-screen until next summer.

That means Days of our Lives fans could see Abigail back in the mix before or around that time. The show will definitely keep the news of an Abigail return under wraps.

Summer 2025 would mark three years since Clyde (James Read) killed Abigail, making it long enough to bring in a recast.

However, Days already has a lot going on next year with John’s (Drake Hogestyn) death, who shot EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel), and several fan-favorite returns. There’s so much happening that an Abigail return could get put on the back burner.

In the meantime, Billy teased what the future holds for Chad’s love life and has hyped up a Cat and Chad pairing.

Billy Flynn weighs in on Chad and Cat romance

We know a new team of writers has taken over Days of our Lives, and Billy couldn’t praise them enough when speaking to Soap Opera Digest. Co-head writers Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford took over for Ron Carlivati last summer.

“I’m really excited with the new team. What you’re going to see is [Cat] and Chad slowly start to work towards a reconciliation, hopefully. [The writers] have some stuff in the works that I think is going to make [the scheme Cat helped perpetuate] all make a little bit more sense,” he expressed to the outlet.

Billy also gushed over working with AnnaLynne as Cat and Chad figure out what’s next following her scheme.

The actor knows that Abigail will always be Chad’s great love. However, he thinks fans will warm up to Cat partly because of his chemistry with AnnaLynne.

“I think that what AnnaLynne and I have on camera is undeniable,” Billy told Soap Opera Digest.

Abigail fans will have to wait a while for her to return, as the hit Peacock soap plans to move forward with Cat and Chad as a couple for now.

Do you want Abigail to return, or are you enjoying seeing Chad’s storyline without her?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.