Is Abigail alive on Days of our Lives? That’s the question fans are left asking after Clyde (James Read) dropped a bombshell on Chad (Billy Flynn).

Clyde brutally murdered Clyde brutally murdered Abigail (then Marci Miller) during July sweeps in 2022.

The character was killed after Marci opted to leave so she could focus on other things.

This ended years of back and forth with Abigail being played by Marci and Kate Mansi, who now plays Kristina on General Hospital.

However, during May sweeps, Chad learned via Abigail’s old journal that she was about to bust Clyde’s drug ring wide open before her death.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, Clyde has doubled down on what happened to Abigail in exchange for his own freedom.

Is Abigail alive on Days of our Lives?

All signs point to Abigail being alive and returning to Salem with a new face and perhaps no memory of her previous life.

Not only did Clyde reveal his shocking news to Chad, but Soap Opera Digest has confirmed that Casey Moss is back as JJ Deveraux, Abigail’s younger brother. Days of our Lives fans last saw JJ when he came home from South Africa for Abigail’s funeral.

We also know that Matthew Ashford has been filming as Jack, and Melissa Reeves finally returns to the role of Jennifer after taking a break since the coronavirus pandemic. It was leaked they are among many favorites in Salem for Doug’s (Bill Hayes) funeral.

There appears to be another return for Jack and Jennifer coming home, too: a not-so-dead Abigail and the fallout of where she’s been the past couple of years.

Then again, Clyde could be making all this up. Maybe he saw an Abigail look-alike and plans to use her to get what he wants at Chad’s expense.

Will Abigail be recast on Days?

It’s common for characters to “die” on soaps only to return months or years later. Most of the time, the reason for the exit is an actor or actress leaving the role and buying time for a recast.

While Days of our Lives doesn’t comment on actors/actresses’ comings and goings, it’s a safe bet Abigail will have a new face. Kate clearly isn’t available, and chances are slim that Marci decided to reprise the role.

Last year, news broke that 90210 alum AnnaLynne McCord was joining the hit Peacock soap as a new mystery character, Marin. The rumor mill is buzzing that Marin is really Abigail, but could she be a fake Abigail?

Only time will tell. What we do know is that Abigail will be back on screen soon, most likely during the July sweeps, in some form, real or fake.

Do you Abigail to return?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.