Is Abby leaving Young and the Restless? Melissa Ordway off contract

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Ordway revealed that she is no longer on contract at the hit CBS soap.

Melissa, who has played Abby Newman since 2013, dropped the bombshell on Y&R fans on the same day the show aired its 13,000th episode.

Taking to Instagram for a Q&A session, Melissa dished all things The Young and the Restless.

One question, though, was about her recently opting to chop off her long blonde locks.

It was then that Y&R fans learned about Melissa’s change of status with the show.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“Honestly, it’s been an interesting couple of months. The show decided to take me off contract so I decided to change my look up a bit for auditions. Definitely not something I wanted but I love and respect my YR family and appreciate any time they ask me back,” she wrote.

Melissa reveals she’s not on contract at Y&R. Pic credit: @mel_ordway/Instagram

Is Abby leaving Young and the Restless?

The news led to more questions for Melissa regarding what being off contract meant for her future on the daytime drama.

Melissa took time to set the record straight for her fans.

“I am still playing Abby I’m just not guaranteed episodes and can work on other projects. I’m still a part of the YR family and pray they continue to let Abby be a part of all the things in Genoa City. Trust me, I hope I’m still there all the time! I think they’re just focusing on other characters and storylines. But I worked today and lots of fun stuff coming up!” Melissa explained.

Melissa explains her Y&R status. Pic credit: @mel_ordway/Instagram

This means that we won’t see as much of Abby on-screen.

Honestly, even with her wedding to Devon, the character hasn’t been featured a lot on Y&R. It seems the character has run its course for now, but that doesn’t mean she or Melissa are going anywhere permanently; expect to see less of them.

Melissa Ordway shares Y&R moments

In another series of IG Stories, Melissa revealed that The Young and the Restless viewers will see her new short hairstyle when Devon and Abby return from their honeymoon.

Speaking of Devon, Melissa feels like he is perfect for Abby, but since it’s a soap, she isn’t sure this will be Abby’s last wedding. Melissa also loved the wedding dress chosen for Dabby’s big day.

Melissa spills some Y&R tea. Pic credit: @mel_ordway/Instagram

The actress also shared some fun moments, one a fan captured featuring Abby and Victor (Eric Braeden) before the wedding. Others were Melissa gushing over a storyline that had her working with her pals Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) and Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea).

Melissa gives Y&R fans some behind-the-scenes moments. Pic credit: @mel_ordway/Instagram

Melissa Ordway has revealed she’s no longer on contract at Y&R, which happens constantly in the soap world. The Young and the Restless star will pop up from time to time to play Abby.

In other Y&R news, the latest development between Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis has fans wondering if the fiery redhead is exiting Genoa City. You can read what we know about it here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.