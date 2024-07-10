General Hospital’s Tony Geary seen in rare photo with Kelly Monaco

General Hospital fans were given a treat no one could have seen coming.

With all the drama happening in Port Charles, it seems the actors recently enjoyed their summer break.

Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall) traveled abroad during her time off and brought viewers a gift.

The GH actress rarely shares anything on social media, so when she does, everyone pays attention.

This was one of those times.

She traveled to Amsterdam to spend time with Tony Geary (Luke Spencer).

Kelly Monaco poses with former General Hospital co-star Tony Geary

General Hospital star Kelly Monaco made the most of her summer break from the ABC soap.

She traveled to Amsterdam, where Tony Geary lives, to spend time with her “dearest friend.”

Kelly captioned the photo, “Visiting my dearest friend… TG. #Amsterdam 🙏🏻😇❤️😘.”

Tony doesn’t live a public life and didn’t even when he was the star of General Hospital.

He played Luke Spencer for decades, and when he left Port Charles, it was also the end of the road for Luke.

As part of the phenomenon that was Luke and Laura in the 80s, he has played a wide array of storylines. While he and Laura weren’t endgame, he fell in love with Tracy (Jane Elliot) after their relationship started as a con.

Seeing Tony Geary ahead of Jonathan Jackson’s return is serendipitous

Weeks ago, it was announced that Jonathan Jackson was returning to General Hospital as Lucky Spencer. He is the son of Luke and Laura and has been off the canvas for years.

Jonathan, Jacob Young, and Greg Vaughan have held the role, but Jonathan has always been the fan favorite. He returned in 2015 when Tony was retiring and Luke was being written off.

With his return and Tony popping up on social media during a visit with Kelly Monaco, the timing hits fans differently.

Jonathan’s return won’t be short-term, either. A long-term contract is rumored, which leads us to suspect a reconciliation between Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Lucky could be in the works.

He will be reunited with Genie Francis, who plays his mom, Laura. It will be different without Luke there and with Lulu (formerly Emme Rylan) in a coma. There is speculation that there could be movement with Lulu, too, but nothing has been confirmed.

Were you happy to see Kelly and Tony reunited? Sound off in the comment section below.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.