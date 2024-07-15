General Hospital’s Lynn Herring pays tribute to Richard Simmons after his death

General Hospital viewers may remember when Richard Simmons was part of the ABC soap cast.

He was around during the Luke and Laura era, playing himself for four years beginning in 1979.

Unfortunately, Richard died just one day after his 76th birthday.

Now, one of his General Hospital costars has spoken out, paying tribute to the larger-than-life fitness guru.

After being away from Port Charles for decades, Richard returned to celebrate the 50th anniversary. He was an iconic part of the ABC soap, and his return for the milestone moment was special.

Richard’s passing is another blow to the General Hospital cast and crew, as they have experienced several losses over the last two years.

Lynn Herring remembers Richards Simmons

Lynn Herring has played Lucy Coe on General Hospital for decades. She has seen several of her costars come and go.

As news of Richard Simmons’ passing began to spread, Lynn remembered working with him fondly.

She spoke with PEOPLE, saying, “When Richard walked on our General Hospital stage it would sizzle with his life force, his wicked sense of humor, his joy of entertaining and his love for us all. The last day I worked with him I admired his shirt that had a beautiful jeweled bird on it. When I finished my scenes and came back to my dressing room it was sitting on my couch with a simple Love, Richard.”

Lynn also said what many others were thinking when she told the publication, “Thank you Richard for all you gave of yourself to so many!”

When Richard returned for the 50th anniversary, it coincided with the Nurses Ball. The scenes between him and Lynn are hysterical as he battles her character, Lucy.

Part of his last appearance on ABC soap can be seen below.

General Hospital suffers terrible losses

General Hospital has lost several cast members over the last two years.

Richard Simmons is the latest in a string of tragedies to hit the ABC soap.

Before him, Johnny Wactor was senselessly murdered in May.

They’ve also lost Sonya Eddy (Epiphany), Tyler Christopher (former Nikolas Cassadine), Billy Miller (former Drew), and Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie). Richard and Jackie shared many scenes during his stint on the show in the 80s.

He was always a ball of energy while sharing his passion with the world. Richard’s appearance on the hit ABC soap helped to skyrocket him to fame.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.