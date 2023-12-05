General Hospital, Y&R, and The Bold and the Beautiful stars carry on Daytime Emmy tradition

Actresses from The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, and The Bold and the Beautiful are carrying on a Daytime Emmy tradition.

Next week, the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place after being postponed due to the writers’ strike and the SAG/AFTRA strike.

Over the weekend, several ladies from the soap world came together to keep a long-standing tradition surrounding the event alive.

The Young and the Restless stars Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), and Sharon Case (Sharon) were joined by General Hospital star Finola Hughes (Anna) and The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) for the Lead Actress nominee luncheon.

Last year’s Lead Actress winner, Y&R beauty Mishael Morgan (Amanda), hosted the event.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The ladies used social media to share their time from the special day, a time-honored tradition started by a former B&B legend.

General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful, and The Young and the Restless stars keep the Daytime Emmy tradition alive

“To be nominated alongside this incredibly talented group of women is a TRUE HONOR!!! Thank you to last years winner, the fabulous @mishaelmorgan for hosting an epic Lead Actress Nominee Luncheon today. It’s so nice that they all offered to give me their Emmy if they win!!” wrote Melissa on Instagram sharing a photo of all the women together.

Meanwhile, Finola shared a video that featured the women having the best time together. It was smiles all around in the footage that’s for sure.

Michelle used the same group photo as Melissa to post about the luncheon. The actress admitted it was an honor to be in such good company.

“I’m truly honored to be in a group with all of these incredible women. I’ve loved them all for a very long time. We are all so grateful to be working on our shows… to be working in general, as actors. What a spectacular group of women,” Michelle wrote as part of her caption before thanking Mishael for putting together such a fabulous luncheon.

General Hosptial star Finola Hughes reveals how the long-standing tradition began

Each year the women nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series are hosted by the previous winner at a lunch.

Thanks to Finola, soap fans know that The Bold and the Beautiful legend Susan Flannery (ex-Stephanie) started the tradition.

“Yesterday was the leading ladies lunch for the Emmy’s. It’s a tradition started by the inimitable Susan Flannery. (The previous years winner throws a luncheon for the nominees),” Finola expressed.

The actress thanked Mishael before gushing over how lucky she was to spend time with the fabulous woman. What a love fest all around!

Be sure to tune into the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, December 15, at 9/8c on CBS to find out who takes home the Lead Actress award: Jacqueline, Sharon, Finola, Melisa, or Michelle.

To see the complete list of soap nominees, click here.

The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.