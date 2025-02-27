General Hospital stars play special role in Leslie Charleson’s celebration of life

Leslie Charleson was the longest-running cast member on General Hospital until her passing earlier this year.

On what would have been her 80th birthday, her costars and equestrian friends gathered to celebrate her life.

Finola Hughes (Anna Devane) and Ian Buchanan (Duke Lavery) shared photos from the event, including the booklet that featured Leslie smiling.

Wally Kurth (Ned Quartermaine) was a massive part of the celebration of life, and he spoke with Soap Opera Digest about it.

In the days leading up to Leslie’s death, some of her dear friends from the ABC soap were in a text message chain with her long-time assistant and aide, Krista Zampino.

Little did Wally know, he would be leading the entire event hosted in honor of his good friend.

Wally Kurth shares intimate details of Leslie Charleson’s celebration of life

While speaking to SOD, Wally Kurth revealed that he was initially supposed to be the live music for the celebration of life, with Jane Elliot (Tracy Quartermaine) suggesting that Krista Zampino ask him to do it.

Instead of just singing, Wally led the event and sang a song that Leslie Charleson had hand-picked. He also revealed that she was a big fan of the singer Jelly Roll.

As for who attended, he revealed that Steve Burton (Jason Quartermaine/Jason Morgan) said a prayer. He worked with Leslie for decades, building a special relationship.

Jane also shared memories of working with Leslie as the battling sisters-in-law. Their scenes were some of the best, and even as the years went on, the battle of it being Moncia’s house because Alan (Stuart Damon) left it to her became infamous.

Speaking of Stuart Damon, his son, Christopher Damon, attended the celebration. Other General Hospital actors, past and present, who attended were Tamara Braun (ex-Carly Corinthos/Kim Nero), Kin Shriner (Scotty Baldwin), Lisa LoCicero (Olivia Falconeri), Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos), and Lynn Herring (Lucy Coe).

Will General Hospital do a memorial for Monica Quartermaine?

We can’t imagine the ABC soap would skip acknowledging a legend like Leslie Charleson, as they have memorialized others who have passed over the last few years.

Executive producer Frank Valentini had a great relationship with Leslie, so he likely has something in the works. May sweeps would be the perfect time to do it, though that will depend on how far in advance the scripts have been written.

The Quartermaine family without Monica at the helm will take some getting used to, even though she has been “upstairs” in the mansion for months upon months.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.