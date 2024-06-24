General Hospital spoilers: Valentin is on to Anna, Ava gets the boot, and Carly visits Brennan

General Hospital spoilers for this week tease that the good people of Port Charles make mistakes.

Carly (Laura Wright) doesn’t think before she acts, which could lead to some big trouble this week.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) makes a decision that will get a fire lit under Ava (Maura West), and viewers know she won’t go down without a fight.

Jason (Steve Burton) saw Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) on the couch making out, and his next move could change everything.

As the week plays out, July sweeps will come barrelling in the following week.

Here’s what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

Carly takes matters into her own hands

After learning what Jason did to save her, Carly is on a mission to fix everything.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) lets it be known how she feels about the situation, playing the tape on which Carly admitted to taking over Sonny’s business. John “Jagger” Cates (Adam Harrington) is gunning for Jason, and he uses Carly to get him to cooperate.

When Carly visits Brennan (Charles Mesure), she could make things worse than she did the first time.

Anna plays with fire

Thinking she can get one over on Valentin isn’t smart on Anna’s part.

He knows what she’s up to as the General Hospital preview teases him, watching her as she rifles through his stuff.

Would he risk Anna to save himself? After he altered emails to make it look like she was the head of Pikeman, it wouldn’t be surprising if he attempted to make his problem disappear.

Sonny sets things straight with Ava

After months of living together following the attempts on Sonny’s life, Ava is shown the door.

The preview video catches Sonny telling the blonde vixen she should move out.

This isn’t good news, especially because she has ulterior motives for hanging around, and she knows about his medication issue.

There’s been speculation Maura West could be leaving General Hospital, and with July sweeps around the corner, we can’t help but wonder if this is the beginning of the end.

Morgan (Bryan Craig) has also been teased as returning. Frank Valentini teased an actor’s return, and all signs point to it being Carly and Sonny’s presumed dead son.

Things will be intense this week, so be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

Will someone be killed? What will the outcome of Carly’s meeting with Brennan be?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.