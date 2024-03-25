General Hospital spoilers: Sam wants answers, Carly and Sonny fight, and Jason in court

General Hospital spoilers for the hit ABC soap tease this week is all about Jason (Steve Burton) and his return.

Last week ended with Jason willingly turning himself into Chase (Josh Swickard) at the PCPD with Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) by his side.

It should surprise no one that the latest preview video for GH teases the fallout of Jason being in custody.

The past couple of weeks have been devoted to Steve’s highly anticipated return as Jason, as well as the fate of Dane (Dominic Zamprogna).

With May sweeps on the horizon, we can expect more of both of those things and hopefully, that means getting answers to some burning questions.

In the meantime, Jason’s friends and family are forced to take sides over his return and whether he was the one who shot Dante.

News of Jason being in custody spreads and people want answers

The preview video kicks off with Josslyn (Eden McCoy) filling in Michael (Chad Duell) on what she’s read about Jason in the media.

Little does Josslyn, Michael knows everything about Jason, including that he didn’t shoot Dante because Michael and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) helped him.

A flip of the scene shows a shot of Jason in the interrogation before Anna (Finola Hughes) asks if Jason shot Dante. Anna isn’t the only one looking for that answer either.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) also comes face to face with her ex to ask the same thing.

Even Carly (Laura Wright) gets the chance to ask Jason about shooting Dante before he’s taken to court, and she faces off with Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Carly and Sonny fight after Jason’s arraignment

Next up, we see a teary-eyed Carly sitting in court, waiting for Jason to be arraigned. In a voiceover, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) can be heard declaring what we already know, which is that sides are about to be chosen.

Shots of Kristina (Kate Mansi), Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), Nina (Cynthia Watros), Michael, Josslyn, Drew (Cameron Mathison), Olivia (Lisa LoCicero), and Liz sitting in the courtroom flash across the screen.

Liz is right, too, that battle lines are about to be drawn, and that includes Sonny and Carly. Those two have proven their loyalty to each other over the years, even when they weren’t on the best of terms.

However, no one can divide Carly and Sonny like Jason, which he does. Carly, of course, backs up Jason, but Sonny isn’t so sure Jason didn’t shoot Dante. This leads to an epic Carly, and Sonny fight fans won’t want to miss.

While Sonny and Carly are at odds, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sonny grows closer to Ava (Maura West) during this time. Nina will certainly have something to say on that subject.

It’s another do n’t-miss week in Port Charles!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.