General Hospital spoilers: Lulu showers Brook Lynn, Maxie wants to get even, and Carly teases Sasha

General Hospital promises a big week. There is so much that is happening, and most of it is going to have repercussions that will last.

The fallout from Peter (Wes Ramsey) framing Liesl (Kathleen Gati) is playing out. Everyone is up in arms about it, but more people are willing to accept it at face value, which is a problem.

While most of Port Charles will be happy to write Obrecht off, don’t count out Stone Cold (Steve Burton) and the Jackal (Bradford Anderson) when it comes to bringing the truth to light.

Maxie wants to get even

Being “Team Peter” is something Maxie (Kirsten Storms) has become good at. All of her time has been focused on her budding relationship and building a family.

She has overlooked all of the warning signs, and every time she was warned, it just pushed her closer to him.

In the General Hospital preview video, Maxie is talking to someone, presumably Lulu (Emme Rylan), about getting even. Spoilers for this week teased the two would exchange words, which is likely happening and probably about Peter.

Who could she want to get even with? Liesl and Spinelli both come to mind in this scenario.

Lulu loses it on Brook Lynn

Feuding never gets old in Port Charles.

Lulu and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) have been enemies forever. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) was the reason, and now that he is gone, things still haven’t settled.

They continue to throw jabs at one another at every chance they get, and this week, it goes a bit further.

Lulu is seen shooting champagne all over Brook Lynn at the Metro Court. What sets this off remains to be seen, but it will be good for a laugh.

Carly and Sasha talk

On Friday, it was revealed that Michael (Chad Duell) could not marry Sasha (Sofia Mattsson). Her tainted past with Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) has ruined her image for the courts.

Why Carly (Laura Wright) is conversing with Sasha is unknown, but she does tease her about being a good person who knows how to do bad.

Could her relationship with Michael survive the custody battle, or will she end up with someone else completely? At this point, the latter seems the most plausible.

What else will happen on General Hospital this week? Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.