General Hospital spoilers: Jason takes the fall and Aunt Stella helps Curtis

General Hospital spoilers tease that the last week of February sweeps will send the month out with a bang.

Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) reign of terror is over as Joss (Eden McCoy) ended his life last week.

While Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) remains hospitalized, the PCPD is on the lookout for Cyrus. They are too little, too late, though.

Unfortunately for Jason (Steve Burton), he is the easy scapegoat.

Meanwhile, everyone in town views Drew (Cameron Mathison) as public enemy number one, and action is coming.

Here’s what’s happening on General Hospital.

Jason is back at the PCPD

After Anna (Finola Hughes) cut him loose, he made her a promise that he wouldn’t go after Cyrus.

General Hospital viewers know that he visited Sam (Kelly Monaco) at the cemetery and then landed at Drew’s new place. Jason wanted to broker a truce between the two for the sake of their children, but the congressman wasn’t hearing it.

The preview video shows Jason at the PCPD declaring his innocence to Diane (Carolyn Hennesy), who wonders who would want to set him up.

Another scene shows a shaken-up Joss talking to Anna about Jason being held, as she pleads with her that she knows he didn’t do it.

Will seeing Jason being held for the crime she committed be what puts her over the edge? Brennan (Chris McKenna) wants her to join the WSB as an agent, but will she agree to it after feeling duped into what happened?

Aunt Stella comes through for Curtis

If there’s one thing you can count on about Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson), it’s that she stands on business regarding her family.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) asked for her help with a congressman she knows, and it appears she will deliver.

The General Hospital preview video shows Curtis and Aunt Stella talking at the hospital. She wants Drew to get his well-overdue comeuppance.

Meanwhile, Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Kai (Jens Austin Astrup) are developing a deeper bond. They have leaned on each other, and when she falls into his lap, they will kiss.

As February sweeps come to a close, there is so much going on this week on the hit ABC soap. It was a bit slow-moving in the beginning, but several storylines have blossomed that will continue in the coming weeks.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.