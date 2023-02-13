General Hospital spoilers: Is Curtis and Portia’s wedding headed for disaster?

General Hospital spoilers tease another Port Charles wedding that may or may not happen because of a deep dark secret.

Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis’ (Donnell Turner) wedding day has arrived on the hit ABC soap opera.

Since their wedding falls during February sweeps, fans can expect chaos as that’s the soap opera way.

The stage is set for the truth to come out that Trina (Tabyana Ali) is actually Curtis’ daughter, not Taggert’s (Réal Andrews).

GH has been teasing this storyline forever, and what better time for it to come out than at a wedding?

Sign up for our newsletter!

The latest preview video shows what fans are in store for this week with a big cliffhanger.

Curtis gushes over his bride to be

In the footage, Drew (Cameron Mathison) puts on his best man hat to make sure Curtis is ready to get hitched, with Laura (Genie Francis) looking on. A quick flip of the scene features the wedding guests gathering at the church, and Molly (Haley Pullos) oozes excitement alongside TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Marshall (Robert Gossett).

Meanwhile, Curtis reassures Drew that he and Portia are “a sure thing.” Soap opera fans know those words are the kiss of death of any couple.

The preview video takes a darker turn, proving Curtis will so regret those words.

Jordan has it out with Portia

One person who knows that Trina might be Curtis’ daughter is Jordan (Tanisha Harper), thanks to Portia spilling the beans when the two were locked in a carbon monoxide-filled basement.

Jordan has been pushing Portia to come clean and makes one last-ditch effort before Portia walks down the aisle. A tension-filled scene has Jordan screaming at Portia that Curtis needs to know the truth before they get married.

The church doors open to a stunning Portia standing in her wedding dress and veil as Jordan’s voice-over questions if Portia can really go through with the wedding.

It’s crystal clear that Portia’s visibly upset, which will certainly put a damper on the festivities.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Stella (Vernee Watson) is sitting out the wedding, and it’s very suspicious. Thanks to Jordan, Stella knows that Trina’s paternity is in question.

So, if Jordan doesn’t come clean, there’s a could chance Stella will show up and drop the bombshell in the middle of the wedding.

Whatever happens, one thing is for sure: Curtis and Portia likely won’t get that happily ever after they wanted.

Be sure to tune in daily to see how this story unfolds.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.