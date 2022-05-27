General Hospital spoilers for next week: Visitation decision, Esme’s plan moves forward, and more

Carly in the courtroom during the visitation hearing. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease a lot is packed into the next week’s worth of episodes.

A decision is rendered in the visitation case, a relationship is in danger, and one evil plan may move a step further.

It’s a short week, but General Hospital planned everything just right with only four episodes airing.

Visitation decision made

After what feels like months, General Hospital viewers will learn what the judge has decided on behalf of Wiley.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) wants to desperately have a part in her grandson’s life, but will that be what the court sees as the best?

Based on what the General Hospital spoilers for next week tease, it looks like she may not get her wish.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) will go looking for Nina. Why would he seek her out unless it was to comfort her because it went badly?

There’s also the piece of the puzzle that Carly (Laura Wright) is keeping to herself. Well, almost. Drew (Cameron Mathison) knows the truth now, too.

Will Carly tell Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) that Nina is her biological mother and Nelle (Chloe Lanier) was her twin sister? The odds aren’t great here.

Esme may have an in with Nikolas

While Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) may have been her first target, Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) is where Esme’s (Avery Pohl) sights are set.

Next week on General Hospital, Esme may have a way in with her boyfriend’s father. Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) wants her to successfully seduce Nikolas to allow Ava (Maura West) to be free.

The groundwork has been laid, especially with Nik’s sympathy for the damsel in distress. He will find himself vulnerable, and Esme will see a direct line to get him into bed.

Will Spencer and Ava find their partners have turned to each other?

The single mixer at the Metro Court

What could go wrong with alcohol and a bunch of singles hanging out at the Metro Court pool?

Look for Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) to cause a scene after being served some drinks. She has been in her feelings lately, and that, coupled with a few drinks, can make for an interesting situation.

It might be a full-on spectacle as she demands that Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) arrest someone. Who could she be pointing out?

Be sure to tune in all next week to not miss a moment of the drama. New episodes begin airing Tuesday, May 31, as the Memorial Day holiday will air a repeat.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.