General Hospital spoilers for next week: Michael’s exit, Ric turns to Alexis, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease a fiery event is the main attraction.

The next few weeks will set things up for February sweeps.

Relationships are developing, secrets are being kept, and the long game is being played for the people of Port Charles.

There is still an investigation into what happened to Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dex (Evan Hofer). Cyrus (Jeff Kober) may be close to being found out.

A tragedy affects several people and will change things in Port Charles for the foreseeable future.

Here’s what’s happening next week on General Hospital.

Michael goes up in smoke

General Hospital viewers have wondered how the ABC soap planned to write Michael (Chad Duell) out of the show for over a month. They don’t intend to recast him, so they will have him exit in an explosion.

GH spoilers leaked that Tuesday, January 7, will feature an explosion at Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) penthouse. Jason (Steve Burton) will attempt to save Michael, but it will be too late.

This could go two ways — one where he is taken to a hospital and put into a coma like Lulu (Alexa Havins) was, or there will be no body found, allowing for Chad to return down the line should he decide to come back.

There have been rumblings that Michael will ask Jason to look after Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), which may happen as he attempts to save his nephew.

This will affect everyone in Port Charles, and Carly (Laura Wright) will be forced to lean on Sonny.

Ric needs a favor

Given that Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) let down her guard so that Molly (Kristen Vaganos) could spend Christmas with both her parents, Ric (Rick Hearst) thinks that things between him and Alexis are in a good spot.

When he goes to her next week, we can’t help but wonder if it has anything to do with assisting Ava (Maura West) in getting her Cassadine money back.

We suspect Alexis won’t jump at that opportunity.

More Port Charles news

Anna (Finola Hughes) has her hands full with Emma (Braedyn Bruner) back in town. She isn’t thrilled she spoke to Brennan (Charles Mesure), and Anna let him know as much. However, she finds herself needing his help.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) learns that Michael plans to go for custody of her children, but what will that mean after the explosion? She is known for being docile, but expect Willow to stand up for herself next week.

Chase (Josh Swickard) will take Sasha in his confidence. It’s likely about the troubles he and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) are having getting pregnant. Could this sway Sasha to make a different choice about raising her baby?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.