General Hospital spoilers for next week: Cyrus’ ire, Sonny’s secret, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease more drama and chaos are on the agenda.

There are several storylines in the fire, each of which will be pushed forward.

Friday’s cliffhanger episode left questions for viewers, and the answers may take a while to be revealed.

Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) health is declining, but with his mission to find out who planted the bomb his priority, things could get dangerous.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) is very dangerous, and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) has found herself in his crosshairs.

Here’s what’s happening next week on General Hospital.

Sonny’s health trumps everything

With Sonny attempting to keep things about his health secret, he’s risking everything.

Friday’s cliffhanger revealed that Sidwell (Carlo Rota) had Natalia (Eva LaRue) tailed. Why remains to be seen, but it gave the newest resident of Port Charles insider information about the mob boss.

Remember, he was also sitting in the church as Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) talked about her baby. And speaking of Sasha’s baby, Jason (Steve Burton) returns to Port Charles and has harsh words for Tracy (Jane Elliot).

Sonny is a ticking time bomb with his heart, and with everything happening, we can’t help but wonder if another incident is coming.

Cyrus sets his sights on Elizabeth

As Cyrus’ world crumbles, he seems to think Elizabeth is behind it all.

While she is looking into him, Joss (Eden McCoy) broke into his apartment and is hot on his trail to find the hideout.

Next week, Cyrus will stew in his hatred for the head nurse at General Hospital, leaving her vulnerable to his wrath.

Nailing Cyrus for the murders at the hospital and the ones at the long-term care facility is the goal, but he has taken extra care to cover his tracks.

More Port Charles tidbits

Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Carly (Laura Wright) are an unlikely pair, but it seems they are coming together for the sake of getting Drew (Cameron Mathison) out of everyone’s life.

Ava (Maura West) has a run-in with Kristina (Kate Mansi), and it doesn’t go well. She wants to see her daughter, and Ric (Rick Hearst) is working hard to ensure she wins against Sonny—no matter the cost.

February sweeps will hit the halfway point next week, so be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.