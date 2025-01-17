General Hospital spoilers for next week: Carly gets news, Sonny’s health spirals, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease residual feelings complicate matters.

February sweeps are on the horizon, and big changes for Port Charles come with that.

Michael (Chad Duell) exits the soap as the actor steps away to deal with family issues, including mourning the loss of his father.

Things with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) remain complicated, especially with Drew (Cameron Mathison) making moves on her behalf.

Questions surround who planted the device in Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) penthouse, and it brings confrontation for the mob boss, who is not only dealing with Michael being critically injured but also his health battles.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

Brennan comes through for Carly

Brennan (Charles Mesure) adores Carly (Laura Wright), earning her favor.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Carly will be grateful to Brennan, which has us speculating he may have found a top-notch hospital where Michael can recover from the fire.

Later in the week, he will catch her off-guard, but is that a good or bad thing?

Sonny continues to feel ill

Something is wrong with Sonny, but he won’t get himself checked out properly.

Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson) asks the mob boss for answers, but he is unwilling to tell the doctor anything more.

Natalia (Eva LaRue) hasn’t seen much of Sonny, so when she gets a warning from Maxie (Kirsten Storms) about it being dangerous to be in his orbit, will she heed the advice?

The answer is no. However, Natalia may be the only one who can talk Sonny into getting checked out after he experiences more chest pain.

More Port Charles news

General Hospital will only air four new episodes next week as Monday’s show will be preempted because of the inauguration.

The walls are closing in on Cyrus (Jeff Kober) as Joss (Eden McCoy) and Lucas (Van Hansis) compare notes. She is certain Cyrus is the one who stabbed Dex (Evan Hofer), and he is on the same page.

Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) wants to be Elizabeth’s (Rebecca Herbst) knight in shining armor, and they get closer to the truth next week. She wasn’t the one poisoning the patients at General Hospital, as we’ve known all along.

Jason (Steve Burton) finds a new role in playing the peacemaker, but how long will that last before he is tired of being in the middle?

Be sure to tune in all next week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.