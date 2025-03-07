General Hospital spoilers for next week: Brook Lynn sees red, Valentin reappears, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that more twists and turns are in store.

Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) decision as a teenager is coming back to haunt her in a big way. Lois (Rena Sofer) was careful to keep things secret until she wasn’t.

Meanwhile, Sidwell’s (Carlo Rota) true motives for being in Port Charles remain to be seen. His connection to Natalia (Eva LaRue) will eventually come to light, but how far will she go to keep it a secret?

Drew (Cameron Mathison) is still slinking around, and he’s got Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) right where he wants her. She has complete faith in him, which worries everyone close to her.

Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) health issues are getting worse, too.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s happening next week on General Hospital.

Brook Lynn confronts Lois

Things get worse after Lulu (Alexa Havins) took it upon herself to confront Brook Lynn about the baby she gave up.

The sworn enemies are at a crossroads, with Lulu telling Brook Lynn that if she doesn’t fess up to Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), she will spill the beans.

When Brook Lynn confronts Lois, things will get even more tense. She now knows she had a baby boy. It wasn’t known when she gave the baby up, and with the information slowly being pieced together, it’s only a matter of time before everyone figures out it is Gio (Giovanni Mazza).

When the secret comes to the surface, it will rock several lives—but don’t expect that until May sweeps hit.

Will Charlotte return home?

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Jason (Steve Burton) are off to rescue Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez).

When Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) appears, will he be willing to let his daughter go?

General Hospital spoilers tease that Anna and Jason may be in danger, and we suspect Valentin has a clue they are there. Perhaps he even set the trap by having Charlotte text Rocco (Finn Carr).

More Port Charles tidbits

Portia (Brook Kerr) is between a rock and a hard place, and Drew has proof that she altered her test results.

While she will continue to play the middle man, Ric (Rick Hearst) doesn’t have the best news for her next week. Could she lose everything she’s worked so hard to build?

Meanwhile, Trina (Tabyana Ali) will celebrate her birthday. When she gets a surprise, will it be from Kai (Jens Austin Astrup)? We suspect it will as the two explore their more-than-friends connection.

Ava (Maura West) will need something from Nina (Cynthia Watros), but can she help her friend?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.