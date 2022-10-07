General Hospital spoilers for next week: Brando’s memorial, another body is found, and more

Joss isn’t fond of staying away from Dex on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease that next week will begin with a cloud of grief.

There’s been so much sorrow over the last several weeks, and it isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Port Charles has been rocked by the Hook Killer, including another victim, as the soap went off for the weekend.

New storylines are sprouting up as the days creep closer to November sweeps.

There are two paternity stories, relationship revelations, and more on the horizon.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Brando’s memorial

As the Corbin and Corinthos families gather to say goodbye to Brando (Johnny Wactor), there is plenty of grief.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) has lost everything in a matter of a year, and she is barely hanging on. Nina (Cynthia Watros) is stepping up to help Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) and Sasha as they navigate their next steps.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is there to help and pay his respects, as are his children, including Michael (Chad Duell). Can the two men move past their differences as they face the reality that life is too short? Don’t bet on it.

As Brando is laid to rest, another body is found. It is Oz (Max Faugno) who the Hook Killer attacked at the close of Thursday’s show.

Are Joss and Dex headed toward being together?

General Hospital has been teasing a Joss (Eden McCoy) and Dex (Evan Hofer) pairing for months now.

Michael warned him to stay away from his sister, but it may have fallen on deaf ears.

Spoilers tease that Joss can’t seem to stay away from Sonny’s help. Despite warnings from both his bosses, it doesn’t seem like Dex minds her company at all.

Could this be the end of Joss and Cam (William Lipton) and the beginning of Joss and Dex?

Other Port Charles chatter

Aside from the funeral and the new victim, there are some other movements in the town.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) will confront Nina. Presumably, it’s about the affair she insinuated was happening when she talked to Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). The blonde got it in her head that something was happening between Willow and TJ, and she tried to gain leverage over Willow, not knowing that she is battling cancer, not having an affair.

Scotty (Kin Shriner) comes back to town, and Mac (John J. York) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) fill him in on everything he’s missed — and it’s a lot. Something similar happens when Carly (Laura Wright) fills in Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) about everything happening in Jacksonville.

It’s a week packed with action and sorrow. Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.