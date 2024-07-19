General Hospital spoilers for next week: Ava plays games, Sonny makes plans, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap promise more drama is coming.

It may be the tail end of July sweeps, but recent decisions will have consequences in the coming weeks.

Jason (Steve Burton) thinks he is free, but that is far from the truth. Friday’s episode saw him and Carly (Laura Wright) celebrating his freedom from John (Adam J. Harrington), and it will be short-lived.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) has been acting more like himself, but that’s also about to change. Something sets the mob boss off, and it likely has everything to do with Ava (Maura West).

The people of Port Charles are keeping secrets and doing damage control, which will intensify in the coming weeks.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Damage control underway

After Natalia’s (Eva LaRue) rant was made public, Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) and Kristina (Kate Mansi) are working to turn things around—their way.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) is ready and willing to do anything to help them, including offering a crash course on media before their interview.

We hear a special guest will host the interview for the women — Perez Hilton.

Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) haven’t been seen since the rant was posted in the Invader. General Hospital spoilers tease that they make a decision next week, and it may affect Kristina.

Ava plots

Ava plotted to ensure Sonny’s downfall was coming. From her instructions to give Sonny a placebo to her attempt to use John as a weapon against him, she is up to her eyeballs in dirty deeds.

Next week on General Hospital, Ava and Scott (Kim Shriner) team up for a cause. The end goal remains to be seen, but with him representing her, it seems likely it’s about how to bring Sonny down.

More Port Charles news

Anna (Finola Hughes) has more problems than ever but still manages to make time to catch up with Jason next week.

Laura (Genie Francis) will come calling, and the conversation will likely involve Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is still feeling guilt over kissing Drew (Cameron Mathison), which she will confide in Nina. Despite her encouraging her daughter to let it go, it is all-consuming for Willow.

Be sure to tune in all next week so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.