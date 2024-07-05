General Hospital spoilers for next week: Ava makes a dangerous move, Laura visits Heather, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease the drama is coming in fast and furious.

Damage control is being done all over the town following the leaked recording to The Invader.

Natalia (Eva LaRue) does not own up to her part. Instead, she reveals (Maurice Benard) that Ava (Maura West) recorded the conversation and edited her part out.

After what happened, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is on the warpath, and making Ava pay is at the top of her list.

As Port Charles reels from this week’s events, the consequences continue to spill into next week.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s happening on General Hospital next week.

Ava and Sonny collide

Sonny has had enough of Ava and her calculated moves.

Next week, he and Ava collide.

Expect an explosive confrontation that could lead to further consequences for the blonde villain.

Despite Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) pleas with his dad, Sonny still plans to move. He isn’t listening to anyone right now, continuing his half-medicated spiral.

Will this be the end of Ava?

Laura catches more heat

Next week, Laura (Genie Francis) will hear from more unhappy people who aren’t down with her trying to free Heather (Alley Mills). They remember what she did to wreak havoc on Port Charles and the lives she brutally took.

However, the mayor doesn’t seem to mind because she has news when she visits Heather in Pentonville. Spoilers tease the inmate makes a request — but will Laura take what she says to heart and follow through?

More Port Charles news

Kristina (Kate Mansi) has been stepping up for Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez), and next week is no different. Look for her to try and make things better for her girlfriend. Could she be looking to sponsor her singing career?

Cody (Josh Kelly) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) grow closer than ever. There are hints that he could spill the big news that Mac (John J. York) is his dad, and we are anxiously awaiting the big family reunion. However, spoilers tease things don’t go quite as planned. Look for chaos, especially after Felicia (Kristina Wagner) visits Cody.

And speaking of family, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) has found her footing in the business. She is taking care of business and handling everything thrown her way. We are here for boss Maxie!

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.