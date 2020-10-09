General Hospital spoilers for next week: Ava is stuck, Sasha has a moment, and Sonny and Jason form a plan

General Hospital spoilers for next week reveal there is still more to come in Port Charles.

The next few weeks will be gearing up for November sweeps, and with what the writers are foreshadowing, it will be big.

Ava is between a rock and a hard place

With Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) back in the fold, Ava (Maura West) is playing a dangerous game. Nelle (Chloe Lanier) knew what she was doing with that letter, and now, Julian’s (William deVry) life literally hangs in the balance.

As the week goes on, Ava will struggle with what to do. If she continues to try and appease Ryan, it will come at a cost. Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) was upset to find her at the prison, which could cost her everything.

Julian will be worried. He is waiting for an update, but by the end of the week, Ava will come through to soothe any doubts he has. Will his demise come because Ryan Chamberlain decides to get loose-lipped about the truth?

Strategizing for Sonny and Jason

Things aren’t laid to rest between Jason (Steve Burton), Sonny (Maurice Benard), and Cyrus (Jeff Kober). He has dismantled the entire staff at General Hospital, hurting several people the mob boss and his enforcer are close to.

This week saw Jason warn Epiphany (Sonya Eddy) to wait on attacking Britt (Kelly Thiebaud). He thinks she may be the key to getting under Cyrus’ skin.

Some General Hospital viewers have speculated a little romance may pop up between Stone Cold and The Britch. Would he be willing to sacrifice his relationship with Sam (Kelly Monaco) to help Sonny resolve an issue?

Sasha is a mess

After watching Sasha (Sofa Mattsson) get hooked on a substance, she will mess up. General Hospital spoilers reveal that she will get herself into a predicament when she disappoints Lucy (Lynn Herring).

Sasha will feel helpless mid-week, which is likely amplified by everything she gave up.

Her relationship with Michael (Chad Duell) was all she had. That was sacrificed because of his son, and now, she sees him and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) growing closer and developing real feelings.

There is so much ahead next week on General Hospital. Each episode will be packed with more drama as the days leading up to what is hopefully an epic November sweeps.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.