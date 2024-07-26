General Hospital spoilers for next week: Anna shocker, Carly chaos, Sonny spirals more, and Kristina’s crisis

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit ABC soap tease tensions are high in Port Charles as July sweeps end.

The focus for next week will be on the aftermath of decisions made by Carly (Laura Wright) and Kristina (Kate Mansi).

Both of those choices not only cause chaos but a divide that the Davis family will never come back from.

It should surprise no one that these events have Sonny (Maurice Benard) lashing out more than ever.

Some else out of control is Agent John Cates (Adam J. Harrington), in his quest to destroy Sonny.

Let’s look at everything going down on General Hospital next week.

Kristina and Molly cause chaos in the Davis family

The fight between Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and Kristina (Kate Mansi) lands Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) right in the middle of their baby drama. Alexis has to put on her legal hat to chat with Kristina and Molly, much to their dismay.

Thanks to Alexis, things seem to begin to subside between the two sisters. It doesn’t last long though, because Kristina ends up on the warpath as Molly turns to Sam for help.

Molly will soon have someone else on her side now that news broke her dad Ric (Rick Hearst) returns to Port Charles very soon.

Before the week ends, TJ (Tajh Bellow) gets some shocking news. All signs point to Kristina and the baby suffering a medical crisis, something GH fans could see coming a mile away.

Carly’s army rallies around her

After being arrested, Carly has her day in court and all the usual suspects show up for her. Josslyn (Eden McCoy) proves she’s her mother’s daughter by leaping into action without thinking.

Jason puts all his energy into getting Carly free, including visiting the PCPD to make an admission. Things begin to look up for Jason and Carly after Anna (Finola Hughes) makes a startling discovery.

When Anna comes up with a new theory to help Carly, we can’t help but think it includes Brennan (Charles Mesure). Could it be that Brennan will turn out to be Carly’s knight in shining armor?

Meanwhile, Carly receives an offer involving Sonny that GH fans know she won’t take. Speaking of Sonny, he continues to alienate those closest to him.

More GH news

The tension between John and Sonny reaches a breaking point. Even Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) can’t get his father to listen to reason.

Sonny leaves a path of destruction next week after pushing away another friend. Seriously, does she have any left?

The walls are closing in on Sonny and one of his outbursts forces Dante to put his father in handcuffs.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Ava (Maura West) receives bad news and Nina (Cynthia Watros) enjoys spending more quality time with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

Plus, Trina (Tabyana Ali) sees something she shouldn’t have, while Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) has a new request for Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez).

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the hit ABC soap?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.