General Hospital spoilers: Ava’s remorse, Kristina’s outrage, and Jason has news

General Hospital spoilers tease that things are moving full steam ahead in Port Charles.

The fallout of Kristina (Kate Mansi) losing the baby she was carrying continues to unfold.

Jagger Cates (Adam J. Harrington) is out for blood and won’t stop until he has Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Old friends catch up, and the feeling of remorse is felt.

Port Charles is chaotic and doesn’t look like it’s easing up anytime soon.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Kristina lashes out

It’s been a difficult road for Kristina, who has taken the loss of the baby she was carrying for Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) hard.

She continues to refer to the baby girl as her baby, though she was supposed to be signing over her parental rights to Molly as she was only intended as the surrogate.

The General Hospital preview video shows Agent Cates attempting to arrest Kristina, but that isn’t the most shocking part.

Another scene shows Kristina confronting Molly about naming the baby girl without her. There is already animosity between the Davis girls, which will escalate that situation even further.

Ava’s remorse

It’s unlike Ava (Maura West) to feel guilty about anything she’s done. After all, there is a list of crimes she’s responsible for, yet she’s still walking around Port Charles — for now.

When Ava and Nina (Cynthia Watros) have a conversation, it appears guilt is getting the best of the gallery owner.

She feels like she made a mistake, and we’re guessing it’s with trusting Agent Cates. His anger toward Sonny hyped her up, but she’s likely realizing her life is on the line and it wasn’t worth it.

Luckily for her, Jason (Steve Burton) learned the truth about who messed with Sonny’s meds, and it wasn’t her.

Jason fills Anna in

The partnership between Anna (Finola Hughes) and Jason may have fizzled.

He allowed her to help Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) escape arrest, but he might regret his decision.

Last week, Jason learned that Valentin was the one who had Sonny’s medication tampered with. The question remains: why?

When Stone Cold tells Anna the latest development in the case, we can’t help but wonder whether she’ll make excuses or realize that the man she loves is a terrible person.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.