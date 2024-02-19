General Hospital spoilers: Anna has deal a for Cyrus, Carly lashes out at Drew, Nina’s served, and Dex drama

General Hospital spoilers tease that the drama amps up on the hit ABC soap as February sweeps roar right along.

Port Charles has become a hot mess during sweeps month, and that’s not changing anytime soon.

Thanks to the latest preview video for GH, fans get a glimpse of the chaos that’s coming to the daytime drama.

The fallout of Sonny (Maurice Benard) learning Dex (Evan Hofer) betrayed him will be front and center this week.

Drew’s (Cameron Mathison) quest to destroy Nina (Cynthia Watros) also remains at the forefront.

Both of those stories take shocking turns, as does the search for who’s trying to take out Sonny.

Desperate times call for desperate measures in Port Charles

In the preview footage, Anna (Finola Hughes) seeks out Cyrus (Jeff Kober) at the Port Charles Grill. Anna reveals she has an opportunity for him, much to his dismay.

Last week, Anna Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) came up with a plan to get arms dealer O’Neill (Jeff Leaf) talking. They need to plant a mole in his cell at Pentonville, and it looks like that’s where Cyrus comes in.

Meanwhile, Josslyn (Eden McCoy) is desperate to find Dex, especially since she isn’t convinced he just left town. Josslyn pleads with Carly (Laura Wright) to help her find Dex before it’s too late.

The Nina factor

Along with being there for Josslyn, Carly also has her own problems, thanks to Drew. Carly reaches her breaking point with Drew over his obsession to make Nina pay, and Carly lets her man have it.

General Hospital spoilers reveal Nina and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) present a united front to take on Drew, which adds more turmoil to his relationship with Carly.

Speaking of Nina, she gets quite a shock this week when Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) informs her she’s been served. The look on Nina’s face is priceless, while Diane definitely seems to be enjoying the moment.

Finally, we see an angry Sonny throw a glass, which could be for any reason. Sonny has a lot on his mind, with someone trying to kill and being betrayed by Nina, Michael (Chad Duell), and Dex.

Will Carly help Josslyn find Dex? Will Cyrus take Anna up on her opportunity? Will Drew back off Nina for the sake of his relationship? Was Nina served divorce papers or something else?

Those questions and more will be answered this week on General Hospital, so be sure to tune in daily.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.