Eric Braeden channels Victor Newman to defend The Young and the Restless stars amid racist attacks

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braden channeled his alter ego, Victor Newman, to defend his fellow costars amid racist attacks online.

Hot on the heels of General Hospital declaring racism has no place on the hit soap, which is for everyone, Eric’s making another statement.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, GH actress Tabyana Ali was attacked online, promoting the ABC soap to support and defend her.

Now, that same hate has reached Y&R, literally from the same person who is now turning her hate on Sean Dominic (Nate), Christel Khalil (Lily), and Bryton James (Devon).

After the hater was blocked by Tabyana and General Hospital on X (formerly Twitter), an X of her blaming Bryton, Sean, and Christel for ruining the show and referring to them as “slaves” began making the rounds on social media.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The X got the attention of actress Yvette Nicole Brown, bringing the racist attacks to the attention of Y&R’s powers that be and CBS.

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden channels Victor Newman to defend costars amid racist attacks

Yvette put the hater on blast, letting CBS and The Young and the Restless know their actors were receiving racist hate and revealing how GH handled the racism.

“Dear @YandR_CBS have you seen this tweet from @ghyrbbfan1974? She was blocked by the @GeneralHospital site for this same level of racism,” wrote Yvette.

Soon after, Eric got wind of the X Yvette shared, which included the racist message against Christel, Bryton, and Sean.

Eric entered the chat in full-on Victor mode to defend his colleagues while letting the racist know he won’t stand for what she’s doing.

“These three actors are dear colleagues of mine; they have more class than you LOW LIFE can imagine! We are going to block your racist a**, you got that, b***h??!!,” Eric wrote.

Pic credit: @YNB/X

The actor later responded to a fan who tagged him in Yvette’s X, making him aware of the situation by writing, “You know @EBraeden don’t play that mess!!! He’ll make sure it happens!!!”

Pic credit: @MeliMelsWay/EBraeden/X

Eric Braden’s response gets Victor Newman trending

X was going crazy with soap fans reacting to Eric using one of Victor’s infamous lines to blast the racist attacks. The Young and the Restless viewers know all too well that “You got that?” has become a tagline of sorts for Victor Newman.

The responses were filled with support for Eric channeling Victor to defend his castmates and poke fun at the hater who was being trolled.

“Imagine being a soap fan for 50 years only to get blasted by Victor Newman. Couldn’t have happened to a bigger b***h 👏🙌🙌🙌🤭,” read one X.

Omg now Victor Newman is dragging Karen’s racist ass too 😭 pic.twitter.com/yKqDcSChH8 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 21, 2024

Another X user said, “Omg now Victor Newman is dragging Karen’s racist a** too 😭.”

Imagine being a soap fan for 50 years only to get blasted by Victor Newman. Couldn’t have happened to a bigger bitch 👏🙌🙌🙌🤭 pic.twitter.com/Y9nTP60xO1 — MS 116 🕊️🕊️ (@Mngh116) June 20, 2024

Those are just a couple of the Xs that had Victor Newman trending after Eric Braeden shut down a racist attacking three Y&R stars.

There needs to be more Eric’s in the world and less hatred, that’s for sure!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.