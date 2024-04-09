The Young and the Restless fans have seen various sides of Ashley (Eileen Davidson) lately as her alters battle to keep her safe.

Ashley has not been herself for weeks, and her loved ones are finally getting a clue about what’s really going on with her.

However, this story regarding Ashely suffering from multiple personalities is far from over.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Ashley’s family has an intervention that, in true soap fashion, doesn’t go as planned.

Eileen Davidson recently opened up about reviving Ashley’s mental health battle.

The actress also teased what’s next for Ashley as this storyline moves right along into May sweeps.

Eileen Davidson teases what’s next for Ashley on The Young and the Restless

Speaking with Today, Eileen teased the different sides of Ashley emerging this week. Y&R fans saw that today as Mrs. Abbott fought with Ash over taking control to save Ashley.

The Abbott family intervention was also brought up by the actress, who compared it to an exorcism.

“It’s almost like an exorcism because as they’re peeling back the layers, trying to find out what’s going on, it’s like she’s reacting to that, almost like she’s having water thrown on an evil spirit,” Eileen shared with Today.

Mrs. Abbott, the mean alter, all in on Ashley’s family amid the intervention.

🧍‍♀️🧍‍♀️🧍‍♀️ loving Ashley's storyline about multiple personalities! Eileen Davidson is delivering. #YR pic.twitter.com/HXBJDkJfuQ — 𝓲𝓼𝓷𝓽𝓭𝓪𝓿𝓮𝓸𝓷𝓮 (@IsntDaveOne) April 9, 2024

We also haven’t met all of Ashley’s alters yet. A new one will emerge soon, which doesn’t bode well for the Abbott family intervention.

How did Ashley’s DID get triggered on Y&R?

One thing that The Young and the Restless viewers have been struggling with was how Ashley’s DID was triggered this time. It turns out that not even Eileen knows the answer yet.

“It’s a mystery for me, too,” she spilled to Today.

After all, a lot went down, with Ashley leading up to her alters emerging. The common detonator in her problems was Tucker (Trevor St. John), especially their fight in Paris.

“I assumed it was the fight and I assumed it was the car accident, but I think there’s something greater. I think something more traumatic was the trigger,” Eileen stated.

Gotta' hand it to #YR. Multiple personalities is nothing new to soaps, but the stark white background, the beds, the creepy music, the show is putting their own unique stamp on D.I.D. and it ROCKS~! @YandR_CBS @RCCates @eileen_davidson pic.twitter.com/FGwPpaPZU1 — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) April 8, 2024

Y&R fans will have to keep watching to find out how Ashley’s latest mental health battle began and what twist and turns comes next.

The exciting storyline for Eileen comes hot on the heels of the rumor mill buzzing that she is leaving the show for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills return, which you can read all about here.

What do you think of the Ashley storyline?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.