Eileen Davidson, Jess Walton, Beth Maitland, and more The Young and the Restless stars remember Marla Adams

The Young and the Restless stars have come out in droves to pay tribute to the late Marla Adams.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Marla passed away last week at 85.

Marla was best known for her role as Dina Abbott Mergeron on the hit CBS soap.

After news of her passing broke, Marla’s The Young and the Restless family came out in full force to honor her.

Beth Maitland (Traci) took to Instagram to honor the woman who played her mother on-screen for decades.

“The earth stopped turning for a moment when my Marla passed to eternity. Rest now, my Muti and soar with the angels. @marlaadams @marla1411 @youngandrestlesscbs,” Beth captioned her IG post.

Eileen Davidson and more The Young and the Restless stars remember Marla Adams

The official Instagram account for Y&R shared a post honoring Marla upon news of her passing.

“We’re so grateful and in awe of Marla’s incredible performance as Dina Mergeron as both Marla and Dina made an unforgettable mark on Y&R.” read part of the caption.

The post’s comments section was filled with several The Young and the Restless stars paying tribute to Marla.

Eileen Davidson (Ashley) kicked off the comments with a message about her on-screen mother.

“Marla will be missed. What a great honor to work with her in the storyline where Dina had Alzheimer’s. Love you Marla ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

Lauralee Bell (Christine) exposed her condolences while sharing what a light and talent Marla was.

Bryton James (Devon) shared how much the actress will be missed and his condolences to Marla’s family.

Melissa Ordway also wrote about how much Marla will be missed.

Michael Damian (Danny) replied with several emojis and a message to Marla.

Jason Thompson (Billy) used a heart emoji to show his love for the talented actress.

Y&R star Jess Walton pays tribute to Marla Adams

Jess Walton (Jill) opted for her own Instagram post to honor her former colleague and friend.

“Rest in peace, sweet Marla Adams. What a wonderful human being you were! An excellent actress and a great castmate. I will miss you my friend. “Jill said alongside a picture of Marla.

This loss comes hot on the heels of the passing of Y&R alum Meg Bennett, who played Victor’s (Eric Braeden) first wife, Julia. Both actresses are sorely missed by their costars.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.