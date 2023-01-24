Deidre Hall has a message for Days of our Lives fans after Marlena’s death, ‘Stay cool and carry on’

Days of our Lives star Deidre Hall has a message for fans after Marlena’s death, and the show takes an exciting turn with three legendary characters.

Marlena, Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) were all victims of Orpheus’ (George DelHoyo) revenge plan against John (Drake Hogestyn), Roman (Josh Taylor) and Steve (Stephen Nichols), succumbing to death after the evil villain poisoned them.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for Days fans, as the questions regarding the future of Kayla, Marlena, and Kate on the show remain in flux.

Thankfully the winter promo teased that the storyline involving the three women doesn’t end with their deaths. It simply goes in a whole new direction.

This week, Marlena died and found herself in heaven, or a heaven-like setting speaking with her friend Susan (Stacy Haiduk).

Sign up for our newsletter!

Viewers were given a glimpse that things are not as they seem in heaven, prompting Deidre to send a message to fans as this storyline continues.

Deidre Hall has a message for Days of our Lives fans

At the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Deidre and her costar Robert Scott Wilson dished the hit soap opera and the move to Peacock.

The hot topic, of course, was the death of these three iconic characters. Deidre alluded that those who have been watching Days of our Lives for a long time know how the show goes, but then she shared the best message.

“Stay calm and carry on,” the actress spilled.

Deidre did confirm that Marlena, Kayla, and Kate will all end up together at some point in heaven. Although she didn’t reveal any storyline details, Deidre gushed over how much fun she had with her two costars, Mary Beth and Lauren.

They don’t all get to spend time together that often on set, so playing in heaven was just the best for Deidre, who adores her costars.

“So all of a sudden to be on stage with two of my dearest friends, so much fun,” she shared.

More Days of our Lives drama to come this winter

Along with the storyline involving Kate, Marlena, and Kayla taking on a new direction that also brings back the devil, soon, a new storyline emerges that will bring the return of some familiar faces.

Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso return as Bo and Hope Brady, presumably picking up where Beyond Salem Chapter 2 left off with it being revealed that Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson) has had Bo on ice all these years.

Steve Burton has also signed on to reprise his role of Harris Michaels, which was also part of Beyond Salem, so he will no doubt play into the Hope and Bo saga.

Aside from the new drama, several storylines are still front and center on the show, like Stefan’s (Brandon Barash) brainwashing and the fallout of everything Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) has done over the past few months will be front and center too.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.