Deidre Hall, Alison Sweeney, Peter Reckell, and more Days of our Lives stars pay tribute to Wayne Northrop

The Days of our Lives family suffered another loss over the weekend with the news Wayne Northrop (ex-Roman) passed away.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Wayne died on Friday at 77 after battling Alzheimer’s.

General Hospital star Lynn Herring, Wayne’s wife of over 40 years, broke the news of his death on Sunday.

It didn’t take long for Wayne’s former Days costar to take to social media to honor him.

Peter Reckell (Bo) was among the first to pay tribute on X (formerly Twitter), resharing a scene between him and Wayne posted by a fan.

“Bo’s relationship with his brother was the first relationship that showed who Bo is on the show. Working with him was effortless, his sense of humor was wicked 🤣Wayne was my brother and my heart goes out to Lynn.🙏,” Peter wrote.

Deidre Hall, Alison Sweeney, and Susan Seaforth Hayes remember Wayne Northrop

Alison Sweeney (Sami) took to Instagram to pay tribute to Wayne, who played her father, Roman, on Days when she first started on the hit Peacock soap.

The two pictures included one of Ali and Wayne, while a second featured Ali, Deidre Hall (Marlena), Wayne, and Josh Taylor, who currently plays Roman on the show.

“Sending much love to Lynn and the whole Northrup family today. My first scenes as Sami were with Wayne – I remember him helping me understand how to pretend to break into the Brady house with a bobby-pin. He was a wonderful, kind man, a talented, generous actor and a beloved member of the Days family. I learned so much from working with Wayne and will treasure the memories with him. #editbeat #wayne #rip #days ⏳❤️,” was her caption.

Deidre spoke to Us Weekly at The Hollywood Christmas Parade to remember her friend and former on-screen partner.

“Never met a joke he didn’t like. He never met a practical joke that he didn’t want to pull on somebody. He was forever, forever playing practical jokes,” Deidre stated.

Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) was also present at the parade and honored Wayne. The actress revealed that Wayne was funny and everyone on set loved him.

More Days of our Lives star honor Wayne Northrop following his death

James Reynolds (Abe) and Wayne were close on-screen and off after getting their start at the same time. On Instagram, James shared his love for Wayne and their friendship.

“Wayne was my friend my brother, my TV partner. We shared so many laughs and conversations. I am so grateful to have walked our section of life’s highway with Wayne,” read part of the caption.

Martha Madison (Belle) used X to honor Wayne, even though she only worked with him for a short time.

“I’m so sorry to hear of Wayne’s passing. I only worked with him briefly, but I remember him as being super funny & whip smart,” she wrote.

The actress also shared kindness to his family, knowing the grief that comes with losing a family member to Alzheimer’s.

Pic credit: @@Marth27/X

Days of our Lives alum and mega-fan Julie Dove (Connie) shared a scene of Wayne as Roman and Joseph Mascolo (Stefano), leading to Roman dying in Bo’s arms to honor Wayne.

I remember watching this as a teen and being in awe of the performances. This scene of Roman dying in Bo's arms is one of the best we've ever seen in daytime. #RIPWayneNorthrop https://t.co/YEnEkUMbsn — Julie Dove (@juliedove) December 2, 2024

It’s been a rough year for the Days family, with Billy Hayes’s death in January, Drake Hogestyn’s in September, and Wayne Northrop’s recent addition.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.