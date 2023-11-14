Daytime Emmys rescheduled: When will the 2023 awards show air?

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place before the year ends!

After being postponed due to the writers’ strike and the SAG/AFTRA strike, the annual event will go on in 2023.

The Daytime Emmys were initially scheduled to air on CBS on Friday, June 16, with the Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys to follow on Saturday, June 17.

Last week, news broke that the Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys had officially been rescheduled for December.

Now daytime fans can rejoice because the main event will also take place next month.

Let’s take a look at what we know about the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

When will the Daytime Emmy Awards air in 2023?

The main Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Friday, December 15, airing at 9/8c on CBS and Paramount+.

“We are pleased to set this new date with CBS for the Daytime Emmys to celebrate our golden anniversary,” Adam Sharp, president and CEO of NATAS, expressed in a press release.

Adam shared that the fans have been waiting months for the ceremony, and all parties involved are thrilled that the show is going on this year.

“We know the loyal fans of daytime television have waited patiently to properly honor and recognize all of the deserving nominees and we look forward to the celebration we have all been waiting for,” he added.

It’s a weekend filled with Daytime Emmys too. Along with the main and Creative Arts shows, The Children’s & Family Emmys will be held on Sunday, December 17.

What can soap fans expect from the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards?

There are plenty of categories at the annual event. However, only a select few are devoted to the soap world.

The soap categories include Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor, Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress, Daytime Drama Series, Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series, Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series, Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress, Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor, Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series and Guest Performance in a Daytime Series.

Click here to see the full list of nominees for each soap category. Those interested in seeing the nonsoap nominees can click here.

It will be an evening filled with stars from General Hospital, Days of our Lives, The Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful. Aside from the nominees, fans can expect several stars to present awards.

Beloved All My Children alum Susan Lucci will receive Lifetime Achievement Honors.

Will you be tuning in for the Daytime Emmys?

