Daytime Emmy Awards 2024 air date, nominations, and everything else we know

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are on the horizon, with news about the 2024 event dropping this week.

We just had the Daytime Emmy Awards due to the writers’ strike and the SAG/AFTRA strike.

The ceremony was moved from June to December because of the strikes, but it looks like things are back to normal for 2024.

It seems that the powers that be are keeping with the tried and true method of having the Daytime Emmys in the summer.

That means nominations for the awards will come out in the spring.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

There’s even more good news for soap fans regarding the annual ceremony, so let’s look at what we know.

When will the Daytime Emmy Awards air, and where will they air?

For years, soap fans were robbed of watching the Daytime Emmy Awards when they were removed from network television. Granted, soap fans could watch via streaming, but let’s be honest, it wasn’t the same.

Thankfully, the Daytime Emmy Awards have been back on television for the past couple of years, and that’s not changing in 2024. Days of our Lives, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful fans can watch their favorite stars again at the annual event, courtesy of CBS.

That’s right, the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air on Friday, June 7, at 8/7c on CBS and stream on Paramount+. The awards show will take place at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles.

“We eagerly anticipate our return in June as we once again partner with CBS to recognize the exceptional and talented individuals who make daytime television great. We’re thrilled to kick off our second half-century of the Daytime Emmys,” said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of NATAS, in a statement via Soaps In Depth.

The #DaytimeEmmys Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress goes to @TheRealSonyaEd as Epiphany Johnson | @generalhospital (@ABCNetwork) pic.twitter.com/mQpOElRGny — Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) December 16, 2023

What else do we know about the Daytime Emmy Awards 2024?

The 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards nominations will be announced the week of April 15 after voting closes on April 11.

It has yet to be revealed where the nominations announcement will take place. The Talk has announced the nominees in the past, so perhaps that will happen again.

A host for the Daytime Emmy Awards 2024 and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will also be revealed later. One thing that has been revealed already is a change to the categories in the awards show.

The younger actor/actress soap category was eliminated after last year, which means all actors/actresses must submit in either the lead or supporting category.

Keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for updated news on the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

The Daytime Emmy Awards 2024 will air on Friday, June 7, at 8/7c on CBS.