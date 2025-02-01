Days of our spoilers: Kayla collapses, EJ and Belle round two, Chanel stuns Johnny, and Alex is busted

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal February sweeps are coming in hot as romance heats up Salem.

Even though Valentine’s Day is still well over a week away, the love holiday on the hit Peacock soap kicks off next week.

In true Salem fashion, the holiday doesn’t necessarily mean romance, but it does bring some unexpected revelations.

One of those twists involves Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) getting back together.

The preview video reveals that Johnny does some begging, leading to Chanel kissing him.

They aren’t the only ones getting frisky in Salem, either.

Love and hate are in the air on Days

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) has become a man in demand. The once-womanizer is torn between Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

Days fans know that Stephanie has always been Alex’s one true love. It looks like Joy learns that, too, as she spies Alex and Stephanie kissing at the hospital.

The kiss comes amid Stephanie spilling all of her feelings to Alex.

This week, EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) and Belle (Martha Madison) were busted in bed by Marlena (Deidre Hall). Well, Belle does not listen to her mother’s warnings.

In fact, another fight between Belle and EJ ends up with them getting hot and heavy. There may not be love between them, but there is passion neither Belle nor EJ can deny.

Hurricane Sami (Alison Sweeney) is returning to Salem soon, so of course, the writers are moving full steam ahead with Ejelle. We are here for it, too.

Kayla’s health crisis

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) shared a romantic moment after the chaos of Jada (Elia Cantu) and fake Rafe’s (Galen Gering) wedding.

However, as Kayla expresses her love for her man, she suddenly collapses in Steve’s arms. Whatever is happening with Kayla is serious because Steve can’t get any response from his sweetness.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Kayla fights for her life, along with Hattie (Deidre Hall), Johnny, Alex, and Joy.

The spoilers also indicate that the medical issues likely involve the Body and Soul stalker. After all, everyone who gets ill is part of the show, with Kayla being the newest cast member.

What’s wrong with Kayla and the rest of the Body and Soul gang? Who will Alex choose?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit Peacock soap.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.