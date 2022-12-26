Days of our Lives stars remember John Aniston as his final episode airs

Days honors Victor Kiriakis on his final airdate. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives stars remember the late John Aniston as his last episode as Victor Kiriakis airs on Peacock.

The legendary actor died on November 11, with Days revealing that John’s last episode was a Christmas one.

In true Victor fashion, he did not disappoint, never missing a beat to rag on Leo (Greg Rikaart).

The end of the episode was a tearjerker tribute to John and his 37 years on Days of our Lives.

Although the episode was John’s final performance, how Victor’s story wraps up won’t be revealed until late spring or early summer due to the hit soap opera’s advanced shooting schedule.

Sign up for our newsletter!

John’s impact on his costars was crystal clear as several honored him as his final episode hit Peacock airwaves.

Days of our Lives stars remember John Aniston

Deidre Hall (Marlena) kicked off the trip down memory lane, referring to John as her friend. The actress recalled John telling jokes in the makeup room. She ended her message by saying, “it’s going to be a lot more quiet now. But what I know for sure is heaven just got a lot more fun.”

Peter Reckell, who played Bo, Victor’s son, also recalled John being full of jokes. He also reflected on the words of wisdom John gave to him over the years. With tears in his eyes, Peter looked back on working with John sharing their friendship and expressing how much he will miss his “dad.”

Wally Kurth (Justin) opened up about his early career and what John taught him since they worked together all the time back then. The actor credited his method and approach to the craft all to John. Wally had a smile on his face as he reflected on his time with John and his impact on his life.

Arianne Zucker (Nicole) sang a song she would belt out for John whenever she saw him at the studio.

Robert Scott Wilson spent years sharing that he wanted to work with John. The actor recalled when Victor strangled Ben and the moment he got to play Victor’s nephew Alex. There was no one like John, with Robert calling him “the man, the myth and the legend.”

Eric Martsolf has played Victor’s grandson Brady for years and worked closely with John, referring to the late actors as “a king of the genre.” Reflecting on times filming in the Kiriakis mansion, Eric spilled John owned the room every time. Eric ended his tribute by thanking John for “making Days of our Lives a little bit better” before adding how much he missed John.

What will happen to Victor Kiriakis on Days?

As mentioned above, it will be months before Victor’s story is wrapped up. Days of our Lives has yet to comment on how Victor’s run will end, but it’s safe to say the character will likely pass away off-screen.

As with Caroline Brady (Peggy McCay), the odds are that friends and family will come together to honor Victor in what will no doubt be a tearjerker.

Stay tuned for more details on this as details emerge.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.