Days of our Lives stars attend John Aniston’s funeral at a memorable place for cast

John Aniston played Victor Kiriakis on Days of our Lives for decades. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Last week news broke that beloved Days of our Lives star John Aniston passed away.

John’s daughter broke the sad news with so many of his Days costars honoring the talented actor and man.

As his final appearance as Victor Kiriakis looms, those close to John gather to say goodbye to their friend, family member, and costar.

Over the weekend, Days of our Lives stars had the honor of attending his funeral.

It turns out John’s funeral was at a church with a special place in cast hearts.

The church was featured as part of a memorable moment in the Kiriakis family’s history.

Days of our Lives stars attend John Aniston’s funeral

Judi Evans (Bonnie) was one of the first Days cast members to speak out about John’s funeral and its special place. Taking to Instagram, she revealed the church was the same church where Justin (Wally Kurth) and Adrienne (Judi Evans) got married 35 years ago.

In her caption, Judi called it a “privilege” to honor her friend in such a special place.

“A lot of beautiful memories came flowing back to us in this sacred place. Thank you, John. We love you and we will miss your tender heart, sparkling wit, and kind so,” she ended her message with side-by-side photos of back in the day and the day of the funeral.

Stephen Nichols (Steve) also used Instagram to show off the stunning cathedral while acknowledging the “lovely” service for John. The actor sent his love to Jennifer, John’s son Alex and his wife, Sherry.

Thaao Penghlis (Tony) kept his social media message simple, sweet, and to the point. Sharing a picture of the cathedral, Thaao revealed he lit a candle to honor his years working alongside John. Thaao also gave props to Jennifer for such a beautiful.

“To a fine gent he will be truly missed. Love Thaao,” finished off his caption.

Although he didn’t share anything from the funeral, Drake Hogestyn (John) did post a picture of him and John with the caption, “Love you buddy…Godspeed.”

What will happen to Victor Kiriakis on Days?

Days of our Lives has yet to reveal any details regarding writing Victor out of the show. What has been revealed is that on John’s final airdate as Victor, a tribute will be done in honor of the man and character.

It will be a while before Days fans see how Victor’s story wraps, but it’s a safe bet the character will die off-screen. The story will allow the show, cast, and fans to honor Victor and John on-screen and give them the goodbye they both deserve.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.