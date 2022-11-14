Days of our Lives stars and more pay tribute to John Aniston after his death

The soap opera community is mourning the loss of a legend. Pic credit: Peacock

The tributes for Days of our Lives star John Aniston have been pouring in since news of his death was made public earlier today.

John died last Friday, November 11, at age 89, with his daughter Jennifer Aniston announcing the sad news.

There’s no question that John was a legend in the soap opera world, playing Victor Kiriakis for nearly four decades.

Today that community is mourning the loss of a super-talented actor.

Several of John’s Days costars have paid tribute to the man who impacted the hit soap opera.

Other soap opera stars have also used social media to express their love for one of not just daytime but Hollywood’s greats.

Days of our Lives stars pay tribute to John Aniston after his death

Eric Martsolf, who plays Victor’s grandson Brady Black on Days, used Instagram to share a video of him speaking with Entertainment Tonight to reveal the lesson in gratitude that John taught him. The actor also opened up about just how much he will miss John.

“Thank you Grandpa Vic for allowing me to play with you over the years,” Eric ended his message.

Kristian Alfonso used Instagram to honor John with a picture of them together. The actress revealed it was an honor to know John while also thanking him for his kindness and for making her laugh.

“You will be Greatly missed 💔. #johnaniston,” she also stated.

Wally Kurth enjoyed playing Victor’s nephew Justin Kiriakis and working with John on Days of our Lives for decades. In a tribute to his mentor and acting partner, Wally used a throwback picture of the two men as expressed what John taught him over the years and called him a father figure.

“You were a father figure who I tried to make proud. John, I feel so grateful and honored to have known you, laughed with you and called you my friend. RIP. ❤️🙏” he wrote.

Martha Madison (Belle) took to Twitter to reshare the Days of our Lives statement and video tribute about John’s passing. She referred to John as an “inspiration” to all and revealed John always made people laugh before sending love to his family.

John was funny and sharp and an inspiration to all of us. You always knew you were going to laugh a lot when you had scenes with him. Sending my love to his fans, friends and family. #RIP #Days 🙏🏼 https://t.co/TBbwLVISbn — Martha Madison (@Marth27) November 14, 2022

Bill Hayes (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) also used Instagram to post three photos of their time on set with John throughout the years. The lengthy caption expressed that John will also be part of the Days family while calling out his good looks and wit.

“Thank you, John, for decades of drama that were mostly a dream- and days of delight that were as real as could be. Sleep well ❤️ #JohnAniston #VictorKiriakis,” ended the message.

More soap opera stars honor John Aniston

As mentioned above, Jennifer announced the news of her father’s passing via Instagram. The post was flooded with comments for her and her family, many of whom were part of the soap opera community.

John’s Days costar Stephen Nichols (Steve) appeared in the comments section to send his condolences to the family and praise his friend.

General Hospital alum William DeVry (ex-Julian) also shared kind words, calling John a “wonderful legacy.”

Pic credit: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

The Young and the Restless star Lauralee Bell (Christine) and former Days of our Lives alum Ashley Benson (ex-Abigail) replied with red heart emojis.

Pic credit: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

These are just the beginning of the tributes to honor the legendary John Aniston, who has passed away.

RIP John.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.