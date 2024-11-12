Days of our Lives star Susan Seaforth Hayes called filming Bill Hayes tribute ‘difficult’ and ‘rewarding’

Days of our Lives star Susan Seaforth Hayes opened up about filming the tribute episodes to her late husband, Bill Hayes.

Susan and Bill played the Days supercouple Julie and Doug Williams for over five decades.

Life imitated art for the couple, who fell in love on-screen and were married for 50 years before his passing in January.

Although Bill aired his final scenes as Doug in July, due to Days of our Lives’ advanced filming schedule, Doug’s death will play out at the end of November sweeps.

On December 2, Doug’s loved ones will gather to say goodbye to him in a tribute to Bill, marking the 15,000th episode of the hit Peacock soap.

Last weekend at the annual Day of Days fan event, Susan opened up about filming the episodes that honored Bill as much as they did Doug.

Days fans learn of Doug’s ailing health this week as Julie opens up to JJ (Casey Moss). Speaking with People magazine, Susan praised the writers for a tribute worthy of her icon husband.

“The show has written into the fact that he was an icon to the audience. I appreciate the fact that they appreciated him so much. He deserved to be lifted up,” she spilled.

Susan admitted that the eulogy she says about Doug is the same one she said at Bill’s memorial because they were one and the same. She’s grateful the show allowed her that grace and calls it a true “gift” amid her grief.

Despite her overall happiness with the episodes, Susan admitted it was very “difficult” to film them but also “rewarding.”

“And I think the audience will experience and be uplifted,” Susan told the outlet.

The actress stated that Days fans will be given a slew of flashbacks in the episodes honoring Bill and Doug, especially regarding Doug and Julie’s legendary romance.

Days of our Lives teases Doug’s memorial and a new mystery

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, executive producer Ken Corday has promised some “great surprises” for 2025 following a challenging year for the show after losing Bill and Drake Hogestyn.

The hit Peacock soap dropped a teaser for Season 60, giving a look at Doug’s passing and Julie’s next adventure. Nothing will ever be the same when a mystery man approaches Julie at Doug’s grave.

Stephen Nichols (Steve) also gave insight into Doug’s send-off episodes as he honored an icon that fans will never forget.

Brace yourself, Days of our Lives fans, because we are in for one emotional ride as Doug’s death plays out on the show.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.