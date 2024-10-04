Days of our Lives star Stephen Nichols refelcts on the last time he saw Drake Hogestyn and more fond memories

Following the Days of Our Lives star’s death, Stephen Nichols (Steve) continues to remember his long-time friend and costar, Drake Hogestyn (John).

Last weekend, the soap world was rocked by the news that Drake had passed away from pancreatic cancer.

Since then, Drake’s Days costars have flooded social media to honor the man they deeply loved and adored.

Eric Martsolf (Brady) and Christopher Sean (Paul) spoke with Access Hollywood earlier this week about Drake’s final days on the hit Peacock soap.

Sadly, not long after news of Drake’s death, it was confirmed that the actor’s last scenes as John Black had already aired.

Although Stephen was one of those who took to social media, he also sat down with Access Hollywood to honor and share memories of his friend.

Days of our Lives star Stephen Nichols reflects on the last time he saw Drake Hogestyn

During his interview, Stephen revealed the last time he saw Drake in person.

“It was at the Emmys. That was the last time I actually saw him in person and spoke to him. Such a great sense of humor. He told me, he said, ‘Look, I have got these patches all over my stomach. And I’ve got to; they did these tests. He was sort of upbeat about it at first, and then he just turned to me, and he said, ‘I don’t know,’” the actor stated.

Stephen explained that Drake knew something wasn’t right with him at that time. After learning about his pancreatic cancer diagnosis, Drake and Stephen mostly kept in touch via text.

“Whenever we texted back and forth, he said, ‘This is a tough mission partner. But I’m here for it, and I’m going to fight,’” Stephen expressed.

Based on the timeline of Drake’s final episode, which was taped last February, the Daytime Emmys Stephen is speaking about would likely be the 50th Annual Daytime Emmys, held in December 2023.

Stephen also revealed that Drake managed to stay positive throughout his cancer battle. Drake also continued working during chemo because he was always determined to do the job.

The Days of our Lives star praised Drake as a kind and caring gentleman, something so many others have said in their tributes.

Stephen Nichols gets emotional talking about friend Drake Hogestyn

Reel life mirrored real life regarding the friendship of Drake and Stephen. The two men played best friends on Days, and their bond was just as strong off-screen as it was on-screen.

“I’ll never forget our friendship. Through all of this, I’ve been trying to dedicate all of my work to him. I feel that every day,” he shared.

The actor said he would always be there for Drake’s wife, Victoria, his kids, and grandkids because they are all part of the family.

“I’m always here for them, as well. I’ll miss the joy that he brought to all of us. The love that he brought. He was a remarkable person, and I will always love him,” Stephen spilled.

It’s been a rough week for the Days of our Lives family. Tributes and memories continue to pour in after the loss of beloved star Drake Hogestyn.

Drake’s on-screen other half, Deidre Hall (Marlena), broke her silence after Drake’s death to honor her friend and partner in crime for nearly 40 years. You cand read what Deidre had to say here.

