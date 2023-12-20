Days of our Lives star Peter Porte opens up about exit as Dimitri: ‘I didn’t see it coming’

Days of our Lives lost another cast member this month when Peter Porte exited the role of Dimitri Von Leuschner.

Peter originated the role of Dimitri on Beyond Salem as Kyle Graham before his true identity as the son of Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson) was revealed.

Once in Salem, Dimitri faked being in love with Gwen (Emily O’Brien) to inherit the Von Leuschner fortune.

Dimitri soon fell in love with Gwen’s bestie Leo (Greg Rikaart), creating a new couple for Days fans to root for.

However, last week, the Peacock soap revealed Dimitri was shipped off to maximum security prison, and Peter was out of the show.

Now, Peter has addressed the exit and his hopes for returning to Salem.

Days of our Lives star Peter Porte opens up about exit as Dimitri Von Leuschner

Speaking with Soap Opera Digest, Peter admitted that he had no idea that his six-month stint on Days of our Lives was ending.

“I didn’t see it coming, It was pretty powerful. I loved it. It’s always sad when your storyline comes to an end, but I think that it was a very smart way of wrapping things up,” he shared regarding the way his exit was written.

Peter also expressed his thoughts on the pairing of Leo and Dimitri. The couple was built on comedy and laughs, but Peter feels they share deep love. After all, in the end, Dimitri ultimately made a sacrifice to protect Leo.

Days spoilers teased that Leo wants revenge for his love, which will involve exposing Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) for stealing Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) baby.

Along with talking about his exit, Peter revealed if he and Dimitri are gone for good.

Will Peter Porte return to Days?

The way Dimitri was written off certainly leaves the door open for the character to return at some point.

“I’ve been led to believe there may be a future for Dimitri on the show somewhere down the line, but in what capacity, I don’t know,” Peter spilled to Soap Opera Digest.

When or if the time comes, Peter will be happy to reprise the role if it works with schedule and it means reuniting Dimitri and Leo. Peter has nothing but love for his costar, Greg, and for Days of our Lives.

“This show is so special, because things really click along. The amount that I was able to cover, even in six months, was pretty incredible. It really was a great experience,” he expressed.

Peter Porte has fond memories of working on Days as Dimitri Von Leuschner. Leo won’t be the same without him, so here’s hoping Dimitri and Peter are back soon.

What do you think of Peter and Dimitri leaving Days?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.