Days of our Lives star Jen Lilley thanks fans ahead of exit as Theresa Donovan

It’s the end of an era for Jen Lilley, who wraps her 10-year run as Theresa Donovan on Days of our Lives this week.

The character had been off-screen for over a decade when Jen debuted as adult Theresa, daughter of Shane (Charles Shaughnessy) and Kimberly Donovan (Patsy Pease).

Jen stayed in the role for three years before leaving the show to pursue other projects.

Since then, Jen has made a couple of brief appearances as Theresa before her current one, which took a bit of a turn for the actress.

Jen thought she was signing on for three months as part of the send-off for John Aniston (Victor), only to learn a couple of weeks in that the character was recast.

Now, as her final scenes as Theresa hit Peacock airwaves, Jen has a heartfelt message for Days fans.

Taking to Instagram, Jen shared a carousel of pictures from her current stint playing Theresa. The character is up to no good with Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Brady (Eric Martsolf), and those moments are highlighted in the post.

“Last week of me exploring this girl’s shenanigans on screen. Playing Jeanne Theresa Donovan off and on for the last 10 years has taught me so much about empathy and grace. I have enjoyed every moment of her hilarious sass and ferocity, layered with brokenness,” she began her message.

Jen went on to express her love for everyone at Days of our Lives, expressing that they will always be family to her. Then she took time to thank the fans who have supported her as Theresa all these years.

“And to the best fans a girl could ask or hope for: remember there is no pit so deep you could ever find yourself in where God’s love cannot find you still. You are never beyond redemption. You are called by grace and marked with love. Thank you for supporting me on this decade long journey,’ Jen ended her message.

What’s next for Jen Lilley after Days?

Jen may be leaving the hit daytime drama, but that doesn’t mean fans won’t still see her on the small screen. The actress has become a staple for Christmas movies, starting on Hallmark and then moving to Great American Family exclusively.

It was revealed this summer that Jen will star alongside Glee alum Matthew Morrison in A Paris Christmas Waltz. The movie is a sequel to the Hallmark movie The Christmas Waltz with Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp.

Along with acting, Jen keeps busy with philanthropy, especially Christmas Is Not Cancelled, and as an advocate for foster care. Jen also has her family, which includes her husband, Jason Wayne, and their four children.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jen isn’t the last Days cast member leaving this fall, so fans need to be prepared for a little cast shake-up.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.